Best jobs for dropouts

What are the highest-paying jobs for college dropouts? — Holly Baral in California

We’re also curious about this, Ms. Baral! College dropouts are a massive and massively ignored population. At 14.5 percent of the workforce, they’re the third-biggest education group, behind folks with a bachelor’s degree (27 percent) and those with high school diplomas (25 percent). And that’s not even counting an additional 11 percent who have an associate’s degree, and are often lumped in with college dropouts in federal statistics.

On average, college dropouts age 25 and older earned about $27.90 an hour, according to our analysis of inflation-adjusted Labor Department data from 2019 to 2022 — sharply lower than the national average of $35.50 an hour for that age group.

But in their highest-paying industry, petroleum product manufacturing (which includes refineries), average earnings climb to $43 an hour. Other top-earning categories for college dropouts include mining and utilities.

Women who dropped out of college look a bit different: They earn most in utilities, mining, finance, publishing and construction. Men hew more closely to the overall pattern.

To be sure, a few exceptional people who lack a degree or diploma manage nonetheless to break into the highest-paying industries, such as internet publishing. Those are, in theory, the best jobs for dropouts or anyone else. But we can’t include those fortunate outliers in our charts because there aren’t enough of them for a valid analysis — or a valid career path.

Compared with the rest of the population, college dropouts are more likely to work in transportation and warehousing, retail and telecom. They’re least likely to work in education or internet publishing.

High school dropouts, in case you’re curious, make up another 6 percent of the workforce. They’re most likely to work in agriculture, as household service workers such as house cleaners, in wood-product and food manufacturing, or in construction. They’re least likely to work in insurance, finance or internet publishing.

High school dropouts earn the most in mining (at $26.70 an hour), followed by utilities and forestry. Construction also comes in above average at a respectable $23.40 an hour — not bad considering it’s one of the industries with the highest concentrations of high school dropouts.

