‘Disappointing’ inflation data fuels biggest stock rout since June

U.S. equities sank on the week after a key inflation gauge resurged, solidifying the case for more aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 index slumped 4.8 percent in the five-day period — capping its worst week since the market hit its low for the year in June — and closed Friday at 3,873. The Nasdaq composite index tumbled 5.5 percent, while the Dow Jones industrial average sank 4.1 percent.

The consumer price index in August came in hotter than expected with a 0.1 percent month-over-month jump, following a flat reading in July. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.6 percent from the month prior and 6.3 percent from August 2021, with all measures landing above forecasts. In its aftermath, traders boosted bets that the Fed will raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting.

“Candidly, the report is disappointing on the heels of a July report which signaled that pricing pressures were easing,” wrote Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco. “There was some hope that a continuation of that trend would provide a lift to markets as investors began to price in the prospect of the Federal Reserve beginning to back off its tightening stance.”

Yet the overall economic picture is cloudy. While inflation remains stubbornly high, retail sales in August unexpectedly rose 0.3 percent as consumer demand for goods held up. Applications for unemployment insurance dropped for the fifth straight week, and Friday’s University of Michigan survey showed that long-term inflation expectations fell to the lowest level in more than a year.

U.S. natural gas futures sold off to cap the week after railroads and unions reached a tentative deal to avert a strike that had threatened to disrupt domestic coal deliveries.

FedEx shares fell on the week by the most in 35 years after the package delivery giant withdrew its annual earnings forecast and preliminary results for the quarter fell short of expectations. “Global volumes declined as macroeconomic trends significantly worsened later in the quarter, both internationally and in the U.S.,” according to chief executive Raj Subramaniam.

The central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee will conclude its two-day policy meeting Wednesday, followed by a news conference with Chair Jerome H. Powell. Policymakers are expected to approve a third straight jumbo interest-rate increase, marking the most aggressive inflation-fighting stretch since the 1980s.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 3.297 percent and 3.839 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction four- and eight-week bills, as well as 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, on Thursday.

