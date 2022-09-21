Camelia Condos is a 7-unit building in D.C.'s Glover Park

Porcelain tile with unpolished, natural-stone quartzite appearance; Calacatta quartz countertops; Porcelanosa cabinetry. Units 3 and 6 have a Kohler soaking tub with Moen tub-shower combo fixture and a single-sink vanity. Unit 3 also has an en suite bathroom with a frameless glass shower enclosure with Moen fixtures and a double vanity.
Glover Park, Georgetown, Cathedral Heights
Whole Foods, Wegmans, Safeway and Trader Joe’s
Barcelona, Two Amys, Raku
Glover Archbold Park, Whitehaven Park
Stoddert Elementary, Hardy Middle, Jackson-Reed High
Tenleytown and Dupont Circle Metro stations are two miles away. Several Metro buses serve the neighborhood.
The Camelia Condos building is situated on a quiet, leafy street close to vibrant neighborhoods full of restaurants and shopping. Downtown D.C. is easily reached, and residents can easily escape to nature at nearby Glover Archibald Park. According to sales agent Sean Aalai, the designs and finishes are high-quality, and the builder provides a two-year warranty and complimentary cosmetic touch-up services.