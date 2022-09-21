Camelia Condos is a 7-unit building in D.C.'s Glover Park

By
September 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
Camelia Condos is a seven-unit building in D.C.'s Glover Park neighborhood. Prices range from $585,000 to $795,000.
Camelia Condos is a seven-unit building in D.C.'s Glover Park neighborhood. Prices range from $585,000 to $795,000. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Camelia Condos

  • Address: 3941 Davis Pl. NW, Washington, D.C.
  • Builder: Bloom Residential
  • Type of homes: Condo
  • Prices: $585,000 to $795,000.
  • Number of Units: 7 (4 under contract)
  • Bedrooms: 2/3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Square-footage: 800 to 1,100
  • Condo fees: $200 to $300 per month
  • Property website: cameliacondos.com
  • Sales: Sean Aalai, 202-552-9167, sean@compass.com

Features

Hardwood floors; Units 3 and 5 have balconies; Units 6 and 7 have roof decks; common area backyard; parking spots available to purchase for $30,000 each, plus a $22 monthly fee.

Kitchen

Calacatta quartz countertops; Fisher & Paykel French-door refrigerator; Bosch range, microwave and dishwasher; Porcelanosa cabinetry; Hansgrohe faucet. Unit 3 has a peninsula and small pantry.

Bathrooms

Porcelain tile with unpolished, natural-stone quartzite appearance; Calacatta quartz countertops; Porcelanosa cabinetry. Units 3 and 6 have a Kohler soaking tub with Moen tub-shower combo fixture and a single-sink vanity. Unit 3 also has an en suite bathroom with a frameless glass shower enclosure with Moen fixtures and a double vanity.

Neighborhood

Glover Park, Georgetown, Cathedral Heights

Nearby shops

Whole Foods, Wegmans, Safeway and Trader Joe’s

Nearby restaurants

Barcelona, Two Amys, Raku

Nearby parks

Glover Archbold Park, Whitehaven Park

Schools

Stoddert Elementary, Hardy Middle, Jackson-Reed High

Transit

Tenleytown and Dupont Circle Metro stations are two miles away. Several Metro buses serve the neighborhood.

What sets it apart

The Camelia Condos building is situated on a quiet, leafy street close to vibrant neighborhoods full of restaurants and shopping. Downtown D.C. is easily reached, and residents can easily escape to nature at nearby Glover Archibald Park. According to sales agent Sean Aalai, the designs and finishes are high-quality, and the builder provides a two-year warranty and complimentary cosmetic touch-up services.

Loading...
Loading...