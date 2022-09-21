Camelia Condos is a 7-unit building in D.C.'s Glover Park

Hardwood floors; Units 3 and 5 have balconies; Units 6 and 7 have roof decks; common area backyard; parking spots available to purchase for $30,000 each, plus a $22 monthly fee.

Porcelain tile with unpolished, natural-stone quartzite appearance; Calacatta quartz countertops; Porcelanosa cabinetry. Units 3 and 6 have a Kohler soaking tub with Moen tub-shower combo fixture and a single-sink vanity. Unit 3 also has an en suite bathroom with a frameless glass shower enclosure with Moen fixtures and a double vanity.

The Camelia Condos building is situated on a quiet, leafy street close to vibrant neighborhoods full of restaurants and shopping. Downtown D.C. is easily reached, and residents can easily escape to nature at nearby Glover Archibald Park. According to sales agent Sean Aalai, the designs and finishes are high-quality, and the builder provides a two-year warranty and complimentary cosmetic touch-up services.