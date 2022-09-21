Fed poised for another sharp rate hike to fight inflation

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve is set to significantly hike rates yet again in its latest push to control inflation, though risks are mounting that the central bank could soon slow the economy so forcefully that the job market suffers, and families and businesses feel the pain. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The central bank is expected to raise rates by three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday at the end of its two-day policy meeting. Some market analysts think the Fed could hoist rates by a full percentage point, after federal inflation data came in unexpectedly hot last week. Either option would be considered massive by historical standards, and the expectation of a least a .75 increase underscores the extent to which the Fed has had to escalate its fight against the economy’s biggest threat.

“If it’s [one percentage point], I think that would be interpreted as a statement,” said Justin Wolfers, professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan. “If they raise by 100 basis points, it’s not, ‘we need to get there in a hurry.’ It’s, ‘I need to punch much harder than you thought.’ ”

But with big actions come big risks that the Fed could soon force a recession. So far, the job market and consumer spending — two crucial economic engines — have stayed resilient through the Fed’s sharp rate hikes, and Americans may even be feeling better about inflation. But interest rate increases operate with a lag, and before too long, the full weight of what the bank has already done may become clear. The markets have grown increasingly anxious about a recession, and stocks have tumbled in recent weeks on investor anxiety that the Fed won’t ease up on its policies anytime soon. Most major stock indexes closed down about 1 percent on Monday.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell will appear at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern. He is likely to get questions on inflation, the risks of a recession, future rate hikes — and what the toll of those moves will be. In a much-anticipated speech last month, Powell acknowledged the “pain” the country will face as the Fed wrestles inflation down to more normal levels.

“There will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions,” Powell said in an unusually direct speech at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. “While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Policymakers are also set to release a new set of economic projections. The projections, which are updated every three months, are likely to show a future rise in the unemployment rate, and a slowing in overall economic output, as the Fed continues tightening policy.

The Fed has raised rates four times in the past six months, by three-quarters of a percentage point in June and July. After misjudging inflation for much of last year, the Fed has been in a race to push past the “neutral” zone of roughly 2.5 percent, where rates don’t slow or juice the economy, and into “restrictive territory” that dampens consumer demand and gets inflation down. Another hike of three-quarters of a percentage point would get rates between 3 percent and 3.25 percent, and rates are expected to climb to at least 4 percent by the end of the year.

Higher interest rates are the Fed’s main tool for slowing the economy, since they make a host of lending — from mortgage rates to auto loans and borrowing for businesses — more expensive. The goal is to curb demand, especially since Fed policy can’t do anything to fix supply-side issues that are also driving prices up, like chip shortages in Asia or the energy crisis spurred by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Wednesday’s expected rate hike comes one week after inflation data from August offered little reassurance that the Fed’s moves are working. Prices rose 8.3 percent in August compared to last year, and 0.1 percent compared to the month before, with inflation continuing to push up food and housing costs. Fed officials had hoped that the latest consumer price index report would show a meaningful drop in inflation, thanks in part to falling gas prices. Instead, they got a clear signal that inflation is becoming more entrenched — and will be that much harder to root out of the economy.

