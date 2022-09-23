Stocks sink closer to June low as Powell signals more pain to come

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. equity markets tumbled on the week after the Federal Reserve delivered another supersized interest rate hike and Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled the economy will have to slow sharply for inflation to ease. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 index dropped 4.6 percent in the five-day period. The benchmark gauge briefly sank past its bear-market low of 3,666 set in June before a last-hour bounce Friday left it at 3,693. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 4 percent over the same period to its lowest since 2020, while the Nasdaq plunged 5.1 percent.

The Fed raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for a third straight meeting, and Powell warned there is no “painless” way to get inflation down. More than a dozen central banks around the world also tightened policy, threatening a global slowdown that roiled assets from Treasurys to the British pound.

Signs are emerging that central bank tightening is tearing through the economy. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage climbed to 6.29 percent, the highest level since 2008. Wall Street banks also issued warnings that further Fed tightening will leave credit spreads vulnerable.

The “danger” is that the Fed will raise rates to levels that are too high, said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. Confidence in the central bank has already been “shaken,” he said.

“I think pretty much everyone is nervous about where we’re heading and question where and how the global economy is going to react to these higher interest rates,” Gaffney said in an interview.

The Fed’s focus on inflation sent Treasury yields surging, with most benchmarks rising to their highest levels of the past decade. The pound fell to its lowest level vs. the dollar since 1985.

Oil suffered its longest stretch of weekly losses this year. West Texas Intermediate dropped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January and posted a fourth straight week of declines.

Market watchers will hear from Powell again Tuesday, while a raft of other Fed officials are scheduled to make public comments.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 3.312 percent and 3.949 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will auction $43 billion in two-year notes on the same day, and four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

