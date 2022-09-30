Why is the U.S. dollar so strong?

Canadians who travel into the U.S. for gas and groceries will notice that their dollars won’t go as far, and Canadian businesses that import American goods or buy commodities priced in U.S. dollars are also feeling the squeeze. The slide of the Canadian dollar, known as the loonie — for the bird on the one-dollar coin — will also play a prominent role as winter approaches. Canadians who make the yearly trek to sun-soaked states like Florida, Arizona and California may have to abbreviate or skip their visits as the prices for lodging and dining have also swelled.