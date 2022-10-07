Stocks sputter to first weekly gain in a month

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A surge at the start of the week lifted U.S. stocks to a gain, but major indexes ended the period in a three-day tailspin as worries mounted that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive campaign to tamp down inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 rode a 5.7 percent two-day surge on Monday and Tuesday to its first weekly advance in a month. Roughly three-quarters of that was wiped out in subsequent days, mostly during a rout Friday that reached 2.8 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 2 percent in the period, while the Nasdaq added 0.7 percent.

A week that began with the best two-day advance since 2020 on speculation that the Fed had administered the worst of its monetary medicine quickly turned dour as investors speculated the central bank had enough cover from the economy to keep at its inflation battle. Data showed the American economy remained on firm footing, a view bolstered by Friday’s jobs report that indicated the labor market was still tight enough to put upward pressure on wages. Traders betting on the Fed’s next policy move priced in a fourth straight increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at the next meeting.

“The job market is chugging along and as long as that’s the case, the Fed’s going to keep raising rates,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US. “The report puts an exclamation point on the idea that this bear-market bottoming process is going to be a long one.”

The S&P 500 slumped 4 percent in the final three days of the week and now sits 24 percent lower for the year. The big blow came from hiring data that topped expectations. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5 percent, matching a five-decade low while average hourly earnings rose.

The data was enough to dispatch with bets that the Fed would be inclined to slow its pace, as officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of softening labor conditions to meet inflation goals.

A host of central-bank officials hammered home the message that the Fed will not let up until inflation starts meaningfully moving back toward its target level. One of the last to comment, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, said rates need to rise to around 4.5 percent over time, implying another full percentage point increase.

The next major data point comes Thursday, when the latest consumer price index is released.

Investors will also turn to third-quarter earnings, which kick off with JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

The Treasury will sell $57 billion of 13-week bills and $45 billion of 26-week bills on Tuesday. They yielded 3.498 percent and 4.139 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will also auction $40 billion of three-year notes that day and will sell four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

