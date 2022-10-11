Labor Department moves to make it harder to misclassify gig workers

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Labor Department has proposed a rule that could make it harder to classify gig workers as independent contractors, a move that may have implications for Uber, Lyft and a host of other companies that rely on freelancers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The rule is not final and would not have an immediate impact on drivers or delivery workers even if approved. But Uber, Lyft and DoorDash saw their share prices slide on the news, as it signals that the White House is taking the issue seriously and could set a standard for municipalities.

The proposed rule, which still must go through a public comment period, would rescind a Trump administration rule that some believed made it easier for workers to be classified as independent contractors.

The gig economy taps technology platforms and informal networks to connect millions of independent workers with piecemeal jobs. Many companies rely on gig workers to staff their businesses, including drivers at Uber and Lyft and delivery workers for takeout and grocery apps. Freelancers also make up significant shares of the workers in other industries, such as caregivers, writers, designers and construction workers. All told, 16 percent of Americans have earned money through gig work, a 2021 Pew Research study found.

Independent contractors run their own businesses, and companies that work with them have long contended that the ability to set their own hours and manage their own operations is beneficial to them. But critics say companies misclassify workers as independent contractors when they are actually treated as employees. Employees are generally afforded more benefits than contractors.

The proposed rule would revert to a test used before the 2021 rule was adopted to determine whether a worker is classified as an employee or independent contractor. It would consider several factors, including whether such people are in business for themselves and whether their work is an “integral” part of a company’s business.

“The Department believes that its proposed rule would reduce the risk that employees are misclassified as independent contractors, while providing added certainty for businesses that engage (or wish to engage) with individuals who are in business for themselves,” the Labor Department said in a news release Tuesday.

Uber and Lyft quickly sought to quell concerns about the rule. Uber said that the Labor Department listened to drivers, reiterating the company’s view that drivers prefer the “flexibility” of working as independent contractors.

“Today’s proposed rule takes a measured approach, essentially returning us to the Obama era, during which our industry grew exponentially,” Uber’s head of federal affairs, CR Wooters, said in a statement.

Lyft echoed that it would return the industry to a similar rule under the Obama administration, saying that “did not result in reclassification of drivers.”

In its proposed rule, the Labor Department said it would return its guidance to its “decades-long” approach before 2021.

The Gig Workers Rising campaign and the AFL-CIO applauded Tuesday’s proposed rule. But some said it did not go far enough to protect workers.

Veena Dubal, a professor at the University of California Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, said the proposed rule was a “disappointing” move from the Biden administration and returns the standard to a test she criticized as ambiguous.

“I think that this will not have a huge impact, actually,” she said.

Dubal wrote an amicus brief on behalf of petitioners who sought to have a California ballot measure overturned. The measure, Prop 22, was passed by voters and defined Uber and Lyft drivers as independent contractors. But a judge ruled the measure unconstitutional in a decision that is being appealed.

