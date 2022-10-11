Rail workers union rejects contract, renewing strike threat

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the nation’s largest railroad unions has rejected a contract with freight carriers, once again thrusting the industry into uncertainty and raising the possibility of a strike. The rejection by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division announced Monday comes just weeks after the Biden administration helped broker a deal between several unions and rail carriers, averting a strike that could have debilitated the U.S. supply chain and hampered passenger service.

Members of the third-largest rail union rejected the proposed five-year contract 56 percent to 43 percent, officials said. Both sides have agreed to resume negotiations until at least Nov. 19; railroads are expected to continue operating normally in the meantime.

The proposed deal was hammered out last month just before a nationwide strike was set to take place. The president himself took part in the talks, and hailed the tentative agreement as a win for both carriers and workers.

But many workers were skeptical of the proposed deal, with some telling The Washington Post that the details were opaque. The plan included a 24 percent pay increase by 2024 and $1,000 annual bonuses over five years, and ensured healthcare co-pays would not increase. But the deal seemed to include only one paid sick day, even after union leaders had pushed for 15.

“Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard. Railroaders do not feel valued,” BMWED President Tony D. Cardwell said in a statement, announcing the rejected vote. “They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness.”

A coalition representing rail carriers said in a statement that it was “disappointed” by the vote, but emphasized a strike would not occur immediately.

The two largest rail unions will soon vote on the proposed agreement by mail.

