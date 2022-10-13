Prices likely remained high in September, despite Fed’s inflation fight

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prices are all but guaranteed to have stayed high in September, even as policymakers scramble to slow down the economy and risk causing even more pain to American households and businesses pummeled by soaring inflation. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New data to be released Thursday morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show prices about 8 percent higher in September than the year before. Overall prices are also expected to be higher in September than August.

Inflation remains the economy’s biggest problem, posing a challenge to Democrats in the White House and Congress going into the midterm elections next month. For more than a year, families have swallowed rising costs for groceries, gas, rent and nearly everything in between. Businesses are struggling to offset higher costs for transportation, find enough workers or get around persistent supply chain issues.

Looming over today’s bleak reality is an even more uncertain future, since no one knows whether the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool down prices, and the broader economy through higher interest rates, will spur a recession. Even President Biden took an unusual step this week in acknowledging the possibility of a recession. “I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession,” Biden said in a CNN interview that aired Tuesday.

Advertisement

The September report comes after inflation was unexpectedly high in August, despite gas prices coming come down from their summer highs. Overall, costs were up 8.3 percent compared with the year before, and “core inflation,” a key measure that strips away volatile categories like food and energy, also came in hotter than economists’ forecasts. That was taken as a particularly worrying sign that inflation is becoming even more entrenched in the economy — and will be that much harder to root out.

Officials at the Federal Reserve have made clear that prices are so high that the Fed is far from scaling back their aggressive rate hike campaign, even as experts increasingly warn that the Fed risks overcorrecting the economy.

“From the point of view of the Fed, you want to see a trend. One number is not going to give you a trend,” said Roberto Perli, head of global policy research at Piper Sandler and a former Fed economist. “The last several months have still been pretty high. I don’t think their views will change much.”

Advertisement

To tackle inflation, the Fed raises interest rates, which can snuff out demand in the economy by making a whole host of lending — from auto loans to mortgages — more expensive. The Fed has hiked rates five times this year, most recently by three-quarters of a percentage point in September. Two more large hikes are expected in November and December.

Uncertainty about the economy has rippled through the financial markets, which have been racked by recession fears in the United States and abroad. The major indexes have all fallen on the Fed’s clear warnings that it will not ease up on rate hikes, and Thursday’s inflation data could send stocks plummeting even further. Fed officials say volatility in the markets doesn’t influence their rate hike plans. But falling stocks could become an issue in next month’s midterm elections and shape people’s feelings about the economy’s strength.

At the same time, some parts of the economy have stayed resilient through high inflation and steep rate hikes. The job market is cooling in certain areas but has generally kept churning, with employers adding a solid 263,000 jobs in September. Consumer spending and personal incomes both rose in August. Consumer confidence has recovered from their summer lows, when gas prices topped $5 a gallon.

Advertisement

But after misjudging inflation for most of last year, the Fed’s plan to rein it back in could backfire. Rate hikes operate with a lag, and it takes months before their full weight hit the economy. Also, policymakers can really only tackle problems with consumer demand. Their tools don’t help fix supply-side issues, like chip shortages and housing shortages, that have driven up costs for used cars or new homes.

So far, Fed officials say there is a greater risk in not doing enough to fight inflation. But they also acknowledge that their tools are imprecise and blunt, and that any new global shocks make avoiding a recession even harder.

“The Federal Reserve takes into account the spillovers of higher interest rates, a stronger dollar, and weaker demand from foreign economies into the United States, as well as in the reverse direction,” Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said in a Tuesday speech. “We are attentive to the risk of further adverse shocks — for instance, from Russia’s war against Ukraine, the pandemic or China’s zero-covid policies.”

Advertisement

For the Fed and global central banks, the head winds are growing by the week. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday downgraded its global growth forecasts, saying in a new report that “the worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession.” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine also continues to roil the global economy, with a coalition of oil-producing nations led by Russia and Saudi Arabia announcing last week that they would slash oil production, a move that could soon send gas prices inching back up. Wholesale prices also rose more than expected in September, according to federal data released Wednesday.

At the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, food costs are up about 20 percent, with staples like chicken, turkey, pinto beans and rice all taking up a larger share of the organization’s budget. Fuel costs are up 50 percent and remain a major operational expense even as gas prices fall.

Chief executive Michael Flood said the food bank reached 800,000 people in September, a level roughly consistent with the rest of the year. Flood said he routinely hears from families that can barely scrape together a rent check, pay for medication or fill up a gas tank, and have no choice but to skip out on food.

“We thought 2022 would be a bit of a quieter year, with the employment situation improving so much compared to 2020 and 2021,” Flood said. “But really, it’s inflation that has kept this demand for food assistance at this really elevated level.”

GiftOutline Gift Article