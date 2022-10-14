Kroger says it will buy Albertsons in bid to create grocery empire

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The grocery chain Kroger announced plans Friday to buy competitor Albertsons for $24.6 billion, potentially creating a grocery empire spanning the United States. The combined company could pose a competitive threat to Walmart and Amazon, the retail and e-commerce giants that already wield massive power in the grocery market. Kroger and Albertsons are two of the largest grocery store chains in the United States.

The deal to merge Kroger and Albertsons, which are two of the largest grocery chains in the country, is likely to attract antitrust scrutiny from federal regulators who have been keeping an eye on industry consolidation.

Grocery chains have been hit hard by inflation and supply chain crunches, and they have experienced periods of panic buying and empty shelves during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This merger advances our commitment to build a more equitable and sustainable food system by expanding our footprint into new geographies to serve more of America with fresh and affordable food and accelerates our position as a more compelling alternative to larger and nonunion competitors,” Kroger chief executive Rodney McMullen said in a statement. McMullen will be the chairman and CEO of the joined company.

The two companies together have more than 710,000 employees and nearly 5,000 stores. Both have stores under numerous brand names. Albertsons operates Safeway and Vons, and Kroger operates Ralphs, King Soopers, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and others.

Albertsons has a strong presence in the western United States, especially in California. Kroger, which operates across the country, said the combined company would have a presence in 48 states and D.C. The company did not clarify whether the new entity would have brick-and-mortar stores in all those locations or whether this would include online sales.

A map of the combined locations shows an expansive network of stores across the country and in most states.

When the deal has been finalized, Kroger will control about 11.8 percent of the food and grocery market, according to the data analysis company GlobalData, making it the second-largest food retailer behind Walmart.

“Heightened competition from Walmart and the value chains — all of which are taking a more aggressive stance on price — and from new entrants like Amazon, necessitates a greater investment in prices and propositions,” Neil Saunders, a retail analyst and the managing director of GlobalData, said in a statement. “Both Kroger and Albertsons are capable of managing this alone, but the larger, merged business will have more financial firepower.”

The companies expect to close the deal early next year.

