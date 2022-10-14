Love your job? Nominate your employer as a Washington Post Top Workplace.

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

By
October 14, 2022 at 2:04 p.m. EDT
Jo Ann Jenkins, chief executive of AARP, a perennial winner in The Washington Post's Top Workplaces survey. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

Is your employer exemplary? Nominate it for The Washington Post’s 2023 Top Workplaces awards.

Now in its 10th year, Top Workplaces is open to any public, private, nonprofit or government employer with at least 50 workers in the Washington area. Nominations may be submitted by visiting washingtonpost.com/nominate or calling 202-417-3866 by Nov. 18.

Meet the 200 companies in the D.C. area that received the highest ratings from their employees in 2022

Energage, our Philadelphia-based survey partner, will contact the firms and seek permission to interview employees. Energage will ask employees to rate their companies on a seven-point scale that ranges from strongly disagree to strongly agree and covers 24 statements, including “My manager helps me learn and grow” and “I feel genuinely appreciated” by my employer. Last year, more than 65,000 employees at more than 500 organizations responded.

Based on the results, the survey company will rank the top 200 companies in the Washington area in four size categories — largest, large, midsize and small. Winners will be recognized in a special magazine published in mid-June, as well as at a special event hosted by senior Post editors.

