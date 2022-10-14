Love your job? Nominate your employer as a Washington Post Top Workplace.

Now in its 10th year, Top Workplaces is open to any public, private, nonprofit or government employer with at least 50 workers in the Washington area. Nominations may be submitted by visiting washingtonpost.com/nominate or calling 202-417-3866 by Nov. 18.

Energage, our Philadelphia-based survey partner, will contact the firms and seek permission to interview employees. Energage will ask employees to rate their companies on a seven-point scale that ranges from strongly disagree to strongly agree and covers 24 statements, including “My manager helps me learn and grow” and “I feel genuinely appreciated” by my employer. Last year, more than 65,000 employees at more than 500 organizations responded.