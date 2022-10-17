Ocean freight rates are down, so why aren’t prices on shelves dropping?

Businesses are finally getting some relief with supply chain costs. But shoppers probably won’t see any additional savings this holiday season, experts say.
By contrast, the average price for a freight container Friday was $2,720.
But several factors — including big-box stores grappling with overstocked inventory, preemptive holiday buying, and rising gas and labor costs — are holding retailers back from lowering prices on shelves.
Mike Graziano, a consumer products analyst at the consulting firm RSM, sees an easing ahead.
“This [price drop] is going to help consumers,” he said. “It’s just a matter of when it’s going to help, and it’s going to really depend on the product that’s being sold and the company that’s selling the product.”
But for ordinary shoppers in need of relief from soaring inflation, many questions remain.