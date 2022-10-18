Amazon warehouse union vote to be counted today

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany, N.Y., have been voting to unionize this past week, and the results of that election will be tallied and announced Tuesday. The Amazon warehouse would be only the second in the country to unionize, scoring a victory for the Amazon Labor Union, a small, independent union that won a historic victory at a warehouse in Staten Island this year. However, recent unionization efforts at two other Amazon warehouses have failed.

Tuesday’s election results could determine whether the ALU can replicate its victory against one of the world’s most powerful companies.

Workers at the Albany-area warehouse began voting last Wednesday and concluded Monday night. About 800 Amazon employees were eligible to vote, according to a labor official.

The Amazon Labor Union is asking for higher wages and safer working conditions at the warehouse in Castleton-on-Hudson, N.Y. Employees at the warehouse have described suffering concussions and other serious injuries on the job. The company recently raised the starting wage at the facility from $15.70 to $17 an hour.

“Unionizing is about creating a safe working environment and being able to negotiate with management,” said Emma Yarde, who works in vendor returns at the Albany warehouse as a second job. “These corporations who are making so much money need to take employees more seriously.”

Amazon spokesman Paul Flaningan said the company respects the rights of employees to join a union.

“We’ve always said that we want our employees to have their voices heard, and we hope and expect this process allows for that,” he said.

When asked about injuries at the facility, Flaningan added that the company works directly with its Albany warehouse employees to ensure that they are safe. Amazon has invested billions of dollars in new safety measures and technologies and has expanded its global health and safety team to more than 8,000 employees worldwide, he said.

The e-commerce giant has seen an uptick in union activity this month, as a hot labor market has afforded workers more leverage to make collective demands of their employers. The Amazon Labor Union filed for an election at a facility in Moreno Valley, Calif., last week, its first effort on the West Coast. Meanwhile, Amazon warehouse workers have staged walkouts at facilities in San Bernardino, Calif., and near Chicago.

The Amazon Labor Union has filed 27 unfair-labor-practice charges to the National Labor Relations Board related to Amazon’s conduct at the Albany facility since July, alleging that the company illegally fired workers and prohibited employees from “access[ing] Amazon buildings or work areas during off-duty periods.” The NLRB, the agency tasked with overseeing union elections, is investigating those charges.

In recent days, the union said Amazon has retaliated against employees tasked with observing the election, in violation of their union rights. Company officials have threatened to take away unpaid time off and challenged one worker’s vote, union lawyers said.

“A lot of these employees for the very first time are interacting with the unionizing process and are having their rights violated,” said Retu Singla, an attorney for the Amazon Labor Union. “Amazon is acting with impunity, and we have no ability to stop them.”

Flaningan, the Amazon spokesman, said Amazon does not retaliate against employees for exercising their labor rights.

The Amazon Labor Union faces steep odds in increasing its union foothold at the company. At the Staten Island warehouse, union officials have yet to get the company to bargain a contract. Recently, an NLRB official recommended rejecting Amazon’s request to throw out the results of the Staten Island election. However, Amazon could also spend years appealing the result and delaying bargaining with the union.

Organizers at the warehouse near Albany said Amazon has poured its resources into hiring “union avoidance” consultants who have held mandatory anti-union meetings and circulated “vote no” fliers to influence workers. The company also repeatedly disciplined the warehouse’s lead organizer.

Just one month after winning its first union victory, the ALU lost a separate election at a neighboring Amazon warehouse in Staten Island. Another union election at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., has been caught up in legal proceedings, and the results have yet to be declared.

