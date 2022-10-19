1719 T Street is a new condo building in Dupont Circle

Engineered white oak floors, noise-reduction walls, modern white oak wood paneling, Pella windows. The primary bedroom has built-in closets. The second bedroom has pocket doors. The loft space can be used as a guest bedroom. Units 2, 3 and 4 have rear balconies. Unit 2 has a built-in window seat in the living area. Unit 4, the penthouse, has a private elevator that connects from the parking space to the two-story living area and a Talia Grande chandelier. Unit 4 also has a private roof deck has views of the Washington Monument. Besides the parking spot that comes with Unit 4, another parking spot is available for purchase for $50,000 plus $10 monthly.