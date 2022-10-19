1719 T Street is a new condo building in Dupont Circle

Viking appliances including a three-door refrigerator, dishwasher, wall oven and range; cabinetry by Timberlake; gray quartz countertops; Waterworks faucets; gray porcelain tile backsplash.
Waterworks hardware; gray linear textured tile imported from Spain in the showers; white quartz countertops. Unit 4 has a frameless shower glass with a single shower head and a double vanity in the primary bathroom. The second bathroom has a tub-shower combo with a single vanity. The bathroom in the loft has a frameless shower glass with a single shower head with a single vanity. Unit 2 has a frameless shower glass with a single shower head and a double vanity in the primary bathroom. The second bathroom has a tub-shower combo with a single vanity.
Dupont Circle
Safeway, Trader Joes and Amazon Fresh are nearby. Many boutique shops and fitness studios are on 17th and 18th streets NW.
Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Lucky Buns, Jolt 'N Bolt Coffee, Lauriol Plaza, DuPont Italian Kitchen, Annie’s Paramount Steak House, Floriana, Hank’s Oyster Bar.
T Street Park, a small green space at 17th and T; S Street dog park; Dupont Circle; Meridian Hill Park is about six blocks to the north.
Marie Reed Elementary; Cardozo Education Campus, Columbia Heights Education Campus
Dupont Circle Metro station on the Red Line is about a mile away; Metro buses run along 16th and U streets
1719 T Street is a newly built building. Each unit has custom design features that create a modern, yet warm and inviting interior. Set in the middle of a quiet block, nightlife and shopping are nearby along 17th and 18th streets as well as U Street.