1719 T Street is a new condo building in Dupont Circle

The four-unit building by developer Lot Squared comes with two parking spaces

October 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
1719 T Street NW is a four-unit condominium building in the Northwest Washington's Dupont Circle neighborhood. Prices ranges from $949,900 to $1,999,900.
1719 T Street NW is a four-unit condominium building in the Northwest Washington's Dupont Circle neighborhood. Prices ranges from $949,900 to $1,999,900. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

1719 T Street NW

  • Address: 1719 T St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  • Developer: Lot Squared
  • Designer: Evelyn Pierce Design Studio
  • Type of Homes: Condominiums
  • Prices: $949,900 to $1,999,900
  • Number of Units: 4
  • Bedrooms: 2 and 3
  • Bathrooms: 2 and 3
  • Square-Footage: 1,190 to 1,715
  • Condo Fees: $206 to $312 monthly
  • Property website: www.trentandco.com
  • Sales: D’Ann Lanning dann@trentandco.com and Trent Heminger trent@trentandco.com

Features

Engineered white oak floors, noise-reduction walls, modern white oak wood paneling, Pella windows. The primary bedroom has built-in closets. The second bedroom has pocket doors. The loft space can be used as a guest bedroom. Units 2, 3 and 4 have rear balconies. Unit 2 has a built-in window seat in the living area. Unit 4, the penthouse, has a private elevator that connects from the parking space to the two-story living area and a Talia Grande chandelier. Unit 4 also has a private roof deck has views of the Washington Monument. Besides the parking spot that comes with Unit 4, another parking spot is available for purchase for $50,000 plus $10 monthly.

Kitchen

Viking appliances including a three-door refrigerator, dishwasher, wall oven and range; cabinetry by Timberlake; gray quartz countertops; Waterworks faucets; gray porcelain tile backsplash.

Bathrooms

Waterworks hardware; gray linear textured tile imported from Spain in the showers; white quartz countertops. Unit 4 has a frameless shower glass with a single shower head and a double vanity in the primary bathroom. The second bathroom has a tub-shower combo with a single vanity. The bathroom in the loft has a frameless shower glass with a single shower head with a single vanity. Unit 2 has a frameless shower glass with a single shower head and a double vanity in the primary bathroom. The second bathroom has a tub-shower combo with a single vanity.

Neighborhood

Dupont Circle

Nearby shops

Safeway, Trader Joes and Amazon Fresh are nearby. Many boutique shops and fitness studios are on 17th and 18th streets NW.

Nearby restaurants

Jack Rose Dining Saloon, Lucky Buns, Jolt 'N Bolt Coffee, Lauriol Plaza, DuPont Italian Kitchen, Annie’s Paramount Steak House, Floriana, Hank’s Oyster Bar.

Nearby Parks

T Street Park, a small green space at 17th and T; S Street dog park; Dupont Circle; Meridian Hill Park is about six blocks to the north.

Schools

Marie Reed Elementary; Cardozo Education Campus, Columbia Heights Education Campus

Transit

Dupont Circle Metro station on the Red Line is about a mile away; Metro buses run along 16th and U streets

What sets it apart

1719 T Street is a newly built building. Each unit has custom design features that create a modern, yet warm and inviting interior. Set in the middle of a quiet block, nightlife and shopping are nearby along 17th and 18th streets as well as U Street.

