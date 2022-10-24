Adidas’ Kanye West deal under fire as antisemites rush to support him

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pressure mounted over the weekend for sportswear giant Adidas to sever ties with rapper and fashion designer Ye, the artist better known as Kanye West, after weeks’ worth of antisemitic comments. In Los Angeles on Sunday, a hate group hung a banner over a highway overpass that read, “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews,” while offering Nazi salutes to oncoming traffic. A picture of the incident went viral, prompting celebrities and other public figures to call out the German company over its partnership with the artist and his wildly popular Yeezy brand.

But Adidas has instead set release dates for the new line of Yeezy sneakers, even after Ye has floated terminating the endorsement deal himself and disparaged company executives by name.

The partnership, which began in 2013, made Ye a billionaire and helped Adidas reach a new customer base — one that Morningstar analyst David Swartz says helped generate an estimated $2 billion a year, or nearly percent of the company’s annual revenue.

But like most major retailers, Adidas also is drowning in excess inventory. Its business in China is also rapidly declining, leading the company to announce on Oct. 20 that it had lowered its profitability outlook for 2022.

The company has been reviewing its partnership with Ye for three weeks, after he donned a “WHITE LIVES MATTER” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, then threatened to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in a tweet. He was later locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts for violating their terms of use policies.

Over the weekend, footage resurfaced on Twitter of an interview taped in early October in which Ye gloated, “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?” The episode of the podcast “Drink Champs” was subsequently pulled because Ye also espoused disinformation about the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed in police custody.

And leaked video of Ye’s interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, released by Motherboard earlier this month, showed the artist using antisemitic language, suggesting his kids should learn about Hanukkah and not Kwanzaa because “at least it would come with some financial engineering.”

The fallout continued when a producer of “The Shop,” an unscripted series on HBO hosted by LeBron James, told Andscape that the show had cut its episode with Ye, citing his use of “hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

But Adidas, whose founders had ties to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, has been silent on its relationship with Ye even as other companies have cut ties. On Friday, the French fashion house Balenciaga dropped its partnership with Ye’s brand.

On Monday, the talent agency CAA dropped Ye as a client, citing his antisemitic rants, and Hollywood financier and producer MRC shelved a documentary on him that was already in production. In a news release, it said Ye had “sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

Gap and Ye, which had plans to open stand-alone “Yeezy” stores, split in September, a division long sought by the artist and one that predated his most recent behavior. Gap, however, continues to feature “Yeezy” products for sale on its website and hyped the launch of a new hoodie on Friday in an email marketing push. Gap spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Adidas representatives have not responded to The Washington Post’s requests for comment, nor offered public remarks to other news outlets or on company social media.

The company typically does not comment on Ye’s stunts — like when he said slavery was a choice and publicly disparaged the CEO. Swartz, the Morningstar analyst, believes Adidas is sticking to this strategy but warns that it won’t work this time.

“[Ye] is becoming more incendiary … it’s close to the point where it’s not viable anymore,” Swartz said.

And while it’s hard to speculate what the thinking is at Adidas, “it’s clearly something they don’t really want to face,” he added. “But they have to.”

Then there are practical considerations. A breakup of this magnitude is complicated, Swartz said. Production plans are made far in advance — often taking six to 18 months between the time the product is designed, manufactured, shipped and released for sale.

“They can’t suddenly stop all their plans for Yeezy shoes,” he said. “It isn’t easy to stop without a huge loss which clearly is something Adidas does not want at the moment given their other problems.”

But now the company is coming under fire from high-profile artists and business leaders. A Sunday tweet by actress Kat Dennings sum up the blowback: “The world is watching, @adidas.”

Comedian and actor Josh Gad posted on Twitter, “This is not a good person. This is a person who’s dangerous rhetoric continues to go unchecked. Hey @adidas, is this right? Can he single out a single faith and group of people with hatred and vitriol and it doesn’t matter? Asking for a friend.”

Actress and director America Ferrera called on Adidas to drop Ye in an Instagram post, adding, “Do not amplify that man’s influence.”

Meanwhile, in an editorial for the Financial Times, the chief executive of the Endeavor entertainment and media agency said companies that work with Ye — including Adidas, Spotify and Apple — should end their deals.

“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience,” Ari Emanuel wrote. “There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s antisemitism. This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, is also putting pressure on Adidas to take action.

“Not only has @adidas remained silent on Ye’s #antisemitism, even as hate groups celebrate his dangerous rhetoric — they doubled down on their relationship, scheduling the release of new Kanye products. We must keep pressure on Adidas to #RunAwayFromHate,” Greenblatt tweeted.

