Here are some brands dropping Kanye West (and his antisemitic remarks)

Many of the departures came after a viral moment in Los Angeles on Saturday where demonstrators hung a banner on an overpass that read: “Honk if you know Kanye is right about the Jews.”
But there had been a groundswell building against Ye’s rhetoric for weeks, according to reporting from The Washington Post.
The Chicago native showed up to Paris Fashion Week in early October sporting a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.
Then footage released by Motherboard this month from his interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson showed Ye using antisemitic language — suggesting his children should learn about Hanukkah and not Kwanzaa because “at least it would come with some financial engineering.”
Learn more below about the companies that have dropped Ye.
Adidas
The sportswear brand cut ties with Ye on Tuesday, which followed weeks of pressure to drop him.
Adidas has been reviewing its partnership with Ye since he tweeted a threat to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
On Tuesday, the company announced that it would immediately cease business with Ye.
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” according to a statement from the German company.
Adidas estimates ending this partnership will cost it 250 billion euros ($248 million) in net income this year. His Yeezy line brought in an estimated $2 billion a year, which accounted for nearly 10 percent of the annual Adidas revenue, an analyst told The Post.
Following a couple of years of success with the Yeezy brand, Ye and Adidas cemented their partnership in 2016. In its announcement at the time, Adidas called the deal “most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”
Footage resurfaced from an episode of the pop culture podcast “Drink Champs” taped in early October where Ye said: “I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”
Balenciaga
The fashion house walked away from Ye just before the weekend, according to multiple news reports. He had worked with the French company to create a line for Gap.
Balenciaga did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.
CAA
The major talent agency Creative Artists Agency dropped Ye on Monday.
According to Deadline, Ye has been with CAA since 2016.
Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich
The law firm that had been representing Ye in his divorce from entrepreneur and public figure Kim Kardashian has now separated from him.
“I can confirm we are no longer representing Ye,” attorney Robert Stephan Cohen wrote to The Post on Tuesday.
Kardashian tweeted support for Jewish people on Monday: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Gap
Ye made the move to separate from the clothing brand in September, according to the Associated Press.
But on Tuesday, Gap took the extra step of announcing that it was ending its Yeezy Gap.
“Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores,” according to a company statement.
The company also shut down YeezyGap.com — the website now redirects to the brand’s main homepage.
Gap had planned to open stand-alone Yeezy stores.
JPMorgan Chase
The bank split from Ye this month before the most recent backlash against his antisemitic remarks.
Conservative activist and Ye supporter Candace Owens tweeted a letter apparently showing the bank telling Ye it was ending its relationship with his Yeezy brand.
Nicole Robbat, head of communications for commercial banking at JPMorgan Chase, declined a request for comment Tuesday, but the New York Times said it confirmed the account’s closure.
MRC
The Hollywood financier and producer MRC announced Monday that it was ending its relationship with Ye.
“We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” according to a statement from the company.
It went further: “Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. … Kanye has now helped mainstream it in the modern era.”
The company also announced that it was “shelving” a recently completed documentary about Ye.
Social media
Twitter and Instagram temporarily locked Ye’s accounts, saying he violated their terms-of-use policies. Both companies declined to specify what policies Ye’s posts had broken, but screenshots circulated on social media of antisemitic statements.
On Twitter, where Ye has more than 31 million followers, he posted threatening to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”
On Meta-owned Instagram, where Ye has more than 18 million followers, he appeared to use antisemitic tropes to claim that the rapper Diddy was being influenced by Jewish people.
After Ye was restricted by Instagram, he criticized Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, tweeting, “Look at this Mark. How you gone kick me off instagram,” along with a photo of the two together in a group.