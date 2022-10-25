Here are some brands dropping Kanye West (and his antisemitic remarks)

Adidas

The sportswear brand cut ties with Ye on Tuesday, which followed weeks of pressure to drop him.

Adidas has been reviewing its partnership with Ye since he tweeted a threat to “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

On Tuesday, the company announced that it would immediately cease business with Ye.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” according to a statement from the German company.

Adidas estimates ending this partnership will cost it 250 billion euros ($248 million) in net income this year. His Yeezy line brought in an estimated $2 billion a year, which accounted for nearly 10 percent of the annual Adidas revenue, an analyst told The Post.

Advertisement

Following a couple of years of success with the Yeezy brand, Ye and Adidas cemented their partnership in 2016. In its announcement at the time, Adidas called the deal “most significant partnership ever created between a non-athlete and an athletic brand.”