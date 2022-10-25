WhatsApp outages reported in many countries across the world

LONDON — WhatsApp, the instant messaging app used by more than 2 billion people worldwide, is experiencing an outage in many countries, with users in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting problems sending and receiving messages.
Downinspector and Downdetector, which track reports of outages, cited problems with the app in countries across the U.K. and Europe and in Africa and South Asia.
WhatsApp, purchased by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2014, has emerged as a wildly popular alternative to text messages, especially in developing nations where telecommunications services can be prohibitively expensive.
Ellen Francis contributed to this report.