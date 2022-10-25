The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
WhatsApp outages reported in many countries across the world

By
Updated October 25, 2022 at 4:42 a.m. EDT|Published October 25, 2022 at 4:39 a.m. EDT
Whatsapp suffered a global outage Monday morning. (Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON — WhatsApp, the instant messaging app used by more than 2 billion people worldwide, is experiencing an outage in many countries, with users in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting problems sending and receiving messages.

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, said via email: “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Downinspector and Downdetector, which track reports of outages, cited problems with the app in countries across the U.K. and Europe and in Africa and South Asia.

WhatsApp, purchased by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2014, has emerged as a wildly popular alternative to text messages, especially in developing nations where telecommunications services can be prohibitively expensive.

Much of the world relies on WhatsApp. Its outage ground their virtual lives to a halt.

Ellen Francis contributed to this report.

