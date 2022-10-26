Michelle Singletary on inflation and personal finance

If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678).

Recession-proof your life: The tsunami of troubling economic news is taking its toll on consumers, investors, borrowers, and would-be homeowners. There are some practical steps you can take to help shield you from the worst that could lie ahead.

Credit card debt: It is the worst debt to carry in good times. Here are seven ways to lower your credit card debt in light of this latest Fed rate hike and additional increases that probably are coming soon.

Watch: Michelle Singletary gives seven tips to protect yourself whether a recession is coming or not.

Money moves: With the stock market crashing and inflation rising, people are desperately looking for a place to park their extra cash. If you’ve got money sitting around earning a little more than 1 percent, if that much, I bonds are an attractive deal.