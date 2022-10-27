U.S. economy grows in third quarter, reversing a six-month slump

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6 percent in the third quarter, marking its first increase in 2022 and a sharp turnaround after six months of contraction — despite lingering fears that the country is at risk of a recession. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The third-quarter gross domestic product figures, released Thursday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis, provide an upbeat snapshot less than two weeks before midterm elections, in a year that has seen the economy and high inflation become a persistent challenge for Democrats.

“The irony is, we’re seeing the strongest growth of the year when things are actually slowing,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. “There are some real cracks in the foundation. Housing is contracting. The consumer is slowing. GDP is growing, but not for all of the right reasons.”

The biggest boost came from a narrowing trade deficit, with American retailers imported fewer items amid slowing demand. That is a stark reversal from earlier in the year, when the gap between incoming goods and outgoing ones was at its widest on record.

Trade-related gains, though, are likely to be short-lived. Economists widely expect GDP growth to slow in the coming months as consumers and businesses continue pulling back in the face of rising interest rates and increased uncertainty. By next year, many are forecasting a more protracted slump and perhaps even a recession.

“The makeup of GDP isn’t necessarily as positive as it looks on the surface,” said Jefferies chief financial analyst Aneta Markowska, who expects a recession in the second half of 2023. “It’s more of a one-time boost than growth that is likely to continue.”

The positive report follows two quarters of contraction. That contraction met one definition of a recession, though the official determination is made by a private group of experts. The U.S. economy shrank by 1.6 percent in the first quarter, then 0.6 percent in the second, according to revised estimates from the government.

The rebound in output comes at a time when the Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates in hopes of slowing growth enough to contain decades-high inflation. The central bank has increased borrowing costs five times since March and is expected to do so again next week. The longer the labor market remains tight — and inflation persists — the more the Fed might have to raise rates higher and for longer, raising the chances of a recession.

For now, though, hiring remains brisk and the unemployment rate, at 3.5 percent, is near historic lows. And although consumers are pulling back on some items — such as homes, cars and appliances — they are continuing to spend on travel and dining out, which is helping prop up the economy. Although business owners say they are worried about uncertainties ahead, many say they have yet to notice a marked slowdown in demand.

In the early months of the pandemic, Marc Sherman was not sure whether his general stores in Stowe, Vt., would survive. But ever since tourism picked back up, business at Stowe Mercantile has been booming. Sherman has hired two more employees in the past month because sales have been so strong.

Now he’s hoping that momentum carries through the holidays and ski season, through the quieter months of the winter and spring — and ultimately through rising fears of a recession. His plan is to retain as much staff as possible, even when tourism ebbs, so he does not have to find and retrain new staffers going into the summer.

“Our revenue is strong as ever, and we have a solid staff, so the increased revenue supports increasing all those wages,” Sherman said. “At the same time, we’ve seen no real slowdown. The drumbeat for a recession seems to get louder by the week, and yet we aren’t seeing anything in our business.”

Rachel Siegel contributed to this report.

