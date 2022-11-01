Hyundai recalls 44,000 SUVs, urges owners to park outside over fire risk

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hyundai is recalling more than 44,000 SUVs due to fire risk, even when idle, and has advised owners to park them away from buildings and other cars. The recall announced Tuesday applies to the 2018 Santa Fe Sport, which may contain components in the anti-lock braking system that generate electrical currents too great for its fuses. That could cause an electrical short, Hyundai told federal regulators, increasing the risk of “fire while parked or driving.”

Owners should contact Hyundai’s customer service line at 855-371-9460 to coordinate repairs and reference recall number 237. The company will install a replacement fuse to mitigate the fire risk at no charge. It also is offering reimbursement associated with out-of-pocket expenses to arrange for repairs.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recall expands on a safety notice the company issued in February that affected more than 350,000 Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport, Santa Fe XL and Tucson vehicles from the 2014 to 2019 model years. They also contained components that could cause an electrical short and engine fire.

Last week, Hyundai’s Kia brand recalled 71,000 SUVs over engine fire risks related to a different component of the anti-lock braking system.

Since 2020, the two companies have recalled nearly 1 million vehicles over related wiring defects.

There have been at least four fires involving the Santa Fe Sport vehicles recalled Tuesday, but no injuries, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The first reported engine fire occurred in August 2018 and the next in June 2021, NHTSA said. A third fire in June 2022 led federal regulators to ask the Hyundai why the 2018 Santa Fe Sport was not included in the previous recall. Another fire occurred in September.

Hyundai on Oct. 19 told regulators that the 2018 Santa Fe Sport was “inadvertently excluded” from the earlier recall.

Vehicle owners should be alert for smoke coming from the engine compartment, a burning or melting odor, or the dashboard malfunction indicator light or anti-lock brake system light coming on.

