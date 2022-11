Personal Finance Inflation-proof I bond rate sank to 6.89%, but so what? It’s still a deal. There’s been unprecedented demand for the Series I savings bond, which just had its rate reset from 9.62% (iStock)

It’s not every day bonds spark the kind of investor frenzy often on display on Wall Street or with cryptocurrency enthusiasts. But that’s where we were Friday, as thousands of people crashed a Treasury Department website in the race to beat a midnight deadline. If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678) ArrowRight People scored nearly $1 billion in I bonds on TreasuryDirect that day, locking in 9.62 percent for six months. And while that stunning rate is no longer available, the new one is still great.

Starting Tuesday of this week, Series I savings bonds will pay 6.89 percent for six months. That’s considerably higher interest than a savings account, which on average commands a scant 0.16 percent, according to Bankrate’s Nov. 1 survey. And while many online financial institutions can do better, their accounts are still just paying 2 to 3 percent.

To purchase an electronic I bond, you must establish an account at treasurydirect.gov.

On Friday nearly 100,000 accounts were created and $979 million in I bonds were purchased, with the overwhelming majority of buyers snagging the 9.62 percent rate, according to a Treasury Department official.

That’s 14 percent of the $6.9 billion in savings bonds the department sold in all of October.

You now have six months to lock in the 6.89 percent rate. Here’s what to know about this little-known federal-government-backed I bond.

