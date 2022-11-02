CVS, Walgreens agree to settle opioid lawsuits for $10 billion

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CVS Health and Walgreens, two of the nation’s largest retail pharmacies, have agreed to pay about $10 billion to states, cities and Native American tribes to settle all opioid lawsuits against it. The settlements announced Wednesday are agreements “in principle” and not yet finalized, the companies said, and do not represent an admission of wrongdoing.

CVS and Walgreens are among several pharmacies and drug manufacturers facing extensive lawsuits and backlash for allegedly worsening the opioid epidemic. Hundreds of thousands of people have died from drug overdoses in the past two decades, according to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many involving opioids.

Walmart has also reached a settlement and will pay $3 billion to resolve similar lawsuits, Bloomberg News reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. The retailer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post

Earlier this year, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart were ordered to pay about $650 million to two Ohio counties after a federal jury concluded that the pharmacies played a big role in the opioid crisis faced by Lake and Trumbull counties.

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals agreed to a proposed $4.25 billion deal earlier this year to resolve thousands of lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic.

If the CVS settlement is finalized, the company would pay about $4.9 billion to states and local governments, and $130 million to tribes over 10 years, beginning in 2023. Walgreens has tentatively agreed to pay $4.79 billion to states and $154.5 million to Native American tribes.

