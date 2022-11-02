Nine condos near U Street NW

Kitchens have a General Electric three-door refrigerator, a dishwasher, a range and a microwave. They have quartz countertops and a waterfall edge on the island. The island has a sink with a Delta faucet. The cabinetry is white and gray; the backsplash is white tile.
Primary bathrooms have a frameless shower with single Delta shower head, porcelain wall tile, and gray floor tile. The double vanity has an arctic white quartz countertop. Second bathrooms have a single vanity with a white quartz countertop, a shower-and-tub combo, porcelain wall tile and light gray floor tile.
U Street corridor
Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Streets Market and Cafe
Florida Avenue Grill, Ben’s Chili Bowl, Bus Boys and Poets, the Greek Spot, Harlot DC Lounge.
Meridian Hill, Banneker Recreation Center
Garrison Elementary, Cardozo Education Campus (middle and high)
The U Street/African-American Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro station, on the Green and Yellow lines, is three blocks south. Metro buses run along Florida Avenue and 11th Street NW.
The bright, sunny building is close to U Street NW. Each two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has a livable and spacious layout, a simple but thoughtful design, high-end finishes and quality construction, said Jeannie Stewart, director of marketing for the Reishman Group.