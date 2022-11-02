Nine condos near U Street NW

Prices at 2234 Eleventh range from $649,000 to $995,000

By
November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT
2234 Eleventh is a nine-unit condo building near U Street with prices ranging from $649,000 to $995,000.
2234 Eleventh is a nine-unit condo building near U Street with prices ranging from $649,000 to $995,000. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

2234 Eleventh

  • Address: 2234 11th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
  • Builder: District Quarters
  • Type of Home: Condominium
  • Prices: $649,000 to $995,000
  • Number of units: 9
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Square-footage: 1,024 to 1,313
  • Condo fees: $242 to $309 a month
  • Property website: 2234eleventh.com
  • Sales: The Reishman Group, sales@reishmangroup.com, 202-818-8722

Features

Units at 2234 Eleventh have prefinished oak floors and a General Electric washer-dryer combination. Unit 301 has a balcony, a roof deck and a loft with a wet bar. Units 302 and 303 have roof decks and wet bars. Unit 201 has a balcony. Unit 102 has a Juliet balcony off the living area. Three parking spots are available for purchase — two for $40,000 and $31 a month, and one for $50,000 and $37 a month.

Kitchens

Kitchens have a General Electric three-door refrigerator, a dishwasher, a range and a microwave. They have quartz countertops and a waterfall edge on the island. The island has a sink with a Delta faucet. The cabinetry is white and gray; the backsplash is white tile.

Bathrooms

Primary bathrooms have a frameless shower with single Delta shower head, porcelain wall tile, and gray floor tile. The double vanity has an arctic white quartz countertop. Second bathrooms have a single vanity with a white quartz countertop, a shower-and-tub combo, porcelain wall tile and light gray floor tile.

Neighborhood

U Street corridor

Nearby shops

Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Streets Market and Cafe

Nearby restaurants

Florida Avenue Grill, Ben’s Chili Bowl, Bus Boys and Poets, the Greek Spot, Harlot DC Lounge.

Nearby parks

Meridian Hill, Banneker Recreation Center

Schools

Garrison Elementary, Cardozo Education Campus (middle and high)

Transit

The U Street/African-American Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Metro station, on the Green and Yellow lines, is three blocks south. Metro buses run along Florida Avenue and 11th Street NW.

What sets it apart

The bright, sunny building is close to U Street NW. Each two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit has a livable and spacious layout, a simple but thoughtful design, high-end finishes and quality construction, said Jeannie Stewart, director of marketing for the Reishman Group.

