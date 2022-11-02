Nine condos near U Street NW

Units at 2234 Eleventh have prefinished oak floors and a General Electric washer-dryer combination. Unit 301 has a balcony, a roof deck and a loft with a wet bar. Units 302 and 303 have roof decks and wet bars. Unit 201 has a balcony. Unit 102 has a Juliet balcony off the living area. Three parking spots are available for purchase — two for $40,000 and $31 a month, and one for $50,000 and $37 a month.