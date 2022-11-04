Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nike said late Friday that it was suspending its relationship with NBA star Kyrie Irving, the latest fallout after the basketball player shared an antisemitic film on social media and for days refused to apologize or disavow antisemitism. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in a statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.” The Kyrie 8 shoe was set to be released this month, according to industry publications.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” Nike said.

The rebuke from Nike comes a day after the Brooklyn Nets suspended Irving for at least five games without pay, saying he was “currently unfit to be associated” with the organization after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media.

The Nets said in a statement Thursday, “We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.”

After sharing a link to a film titled “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on social media, he repeatedly refused to apologize or acknowledge the antisemitism, until an Instagram post late Thursday when he acknowledged that he “posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion.”

He said he took “full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” adding: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” He said he “initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”

