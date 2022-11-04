U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October as labor market continues to soften

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Employers added 261,000 jobs in October, edging down for the third consecutive month after a streak of brisk growth during the first half of the year. The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.7 percent, the Labor Department announced Friday in its monthly jobs report. Economists had projected that the report would show 205,000 jobs added in October and that unemployment would be unchanged, according to the Dow Jones newswire. The rate was 3.5 percent in September.

The labor market remains an area of strength in the overall economy, but its gradual softening could be welcome news for the Federal Reserve, whose aggressive interest rate hikes have yet to trigger a slowdown in job creation.

The central bank, which announced its sixth interest rate hike of the year Wednesday, is trying to fight inflation by engineering a labor market slowdown, despite a growing consensus among economists that a recession is likely to hit next year.

“We’re seeing a labor market that’s showing signs of cooling down, but still very strong and elevated far above its levels before the pandemic,” said Nick Bunker, director of North American economic research for the career site Indeed.

Health care saw the largest gains with 53,000 jobs added, with notable increases in ambulatory health-care service, nursing facilities and hospitals. Professional and technical services added 43,000 jobs, with notable growth in management and technical consulting service, architectural and engineering services and scientific research and development. Manufacturing added 32,000 jobs, mainly in durable goods industries. Employment in leisure and hospitality also continued to grow, with 35,000 jobs added, but the sector remains 1.1 million jobs below its pre-pandemic levels.

Other parts of the economy have slowed already in response to the Federal Reserve’s rate increases. Consumer spending on goods and real estate has fallen. Mortgage rates, at above 7 percent, have more than doubled this year.

“The combination of slower manufacturing, the housing market running into a brick wall and consumers being more cautious is contributing to a slowdown in labor demand,” said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, a large commercial bank in Texas.

The labor force participation rate ticked down slightly to 62.2 percent, an indicator that economists had hope to see rise. It remains 1.2 percent lower than its February 2020 level.

Wage growth has accelerated slightly in October. Average hourly earnings rose by 0.4 percent, to $32.58. Overall average income growth has outpaced inflation. But workers’ hourly earnings have not kept up with inflation.

Job openings rose in September to 10.7 million positions, up from 10.3 million in August, according to a different report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday, suggesting that employers are still desperate for workers. The biggest increases were in leisure and hospitality, an industry that has struggled to regain workers lost during the pandemic, but where consumers have shifted their spending in the pandemic recovery economy.

“There’s a giant backlog of unfilled positions that has prevented a slower pace of overall economic growth from flowing into the labor market, but that can’t last forever,” Adams said.

Many workers are also increasingly interested in taking second jobs and requesting longer extra hours as inflation has pinched their pocketbooks.

“I envision we’ll see people taking on more part-time work,” said Amy Glaser, senior vice president for business operations at the global staffing firm Adecco, of the coming months. “Workers we surveyed felt wage increases weren’t enough to offset inflation.”

The number of workers quitting their jobs fell slightly in September, as did the number of new hires, suggesting that workers are less confident in their ability to find better work opportunities. Also, employers are reacting to recession fears by putting a pause on hiring.

“I’m expecting to see employers reducing their employee count through attrition over next six to 12 months, and an increase in labor force participation with the cost of living pulling more people off the sidelines, particularly older Americans having increased difficulty making ends meet,” Adams said.

Myriad tech companies recently unveiled plans to cut back. Amazon announced on Thursday a pause in corporate hiring amid uncertainty about the economy. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.) Lyft and Stripe, the processing payment platform, also just announced mass layoffs.

Democrats in Congress, such as Sen. John Hickenlooper (Colo.) and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (Ohio), have urged the Fed to back off its fight to cool the economy before it puts workers’ livelihoods in jeopardy and triggers more widespread hardship.

Labor leaders, including AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler and the Service Employees International Union President Mary Kay Henry, have echoed these demands, describing the interest rate hike announced Wednesday as “devastating for working people” and “a policy choice to balance the economy on the backs’ of working people.”

Officials at the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that they’ve been keeping close watch over rising wage growth as an indicator of whether inflation could become entrenched, and a decline in the number of job openings as a sign that they can achieve a “soft landing,” where employer demand for workers retreats without triggering widespread job losses.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said the window for a soft landing has narrowed over the course of the year, but that the bank plans to move forward with more interest rate increases because persistent inflation would be more damaging than a recession.

“We keep looking for signs of a sort of beginning of a gradual softening” of the labor market, he said. “Maybe it’s there, but it’s not obvious to me.”

The tight labor market has been good for workers. Margaret Manalo, a single mom and lounge attendant at San Francisco International Airport’s Delta Sky Club, recently received a $3 an hour raise after her union went on strike for three days over wages that had not increased since 2019. Her pay jumped from $20 to $23 an hour, but she’s still living paycheck to paycheck.

“The raise has helped me a lot,” said Manalo, 48. “I can now afford treatment for my two daughters’ eczema. Hopefully I can put some money in savings now, but prices have gone up a lot.”

