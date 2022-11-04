Stocks slump on Fed warning there’s ‘some ways’ to go on rate hikes

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. equities sank on the week as Federal Reserve officials said interest rates will go higher than had been projected to battle stubborn inflation. The S&P 500 dropped 3.3 percent in the five-day period to close at 3,770. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.4 percent, while the Nasdaq slumped 5.6 percent.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell sounded unequivocally hawkish, ending speculation that the central bank would soon have to “pivot,” or reverse its tight monetary policy. He stressed that “we still have some ways” to go before rates are high enough to thwart inflation. In a unanimous decision, the Fed lifted the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent, its highest level since 2008.

Friday provided a mixed picture on the state of the nation’s labor market. Non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October following an upwardly revised gain of 315,000 in September, and average hourly earnings accelerated. The unemployment rate, however, edged higher by 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 percent, more than forecast.

“The market is looking for some footing on the right direction to go,” said Lisa Erickson, senior vice president and head of public markets group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Bottom line, if we look at the evidence, we see that there is really no clear data basis for the Fed to pivot immediately.”

Boston Fed President Susan Collins on Friday said the central bank is entering a new phase that could require smaller interest rate hikes, though she did not rule out the possibility of a fifth consecutive 75 basis-point hike. Her Richmond counterpart Tom Barkin told CNBC the Fed may need to raise rates above 5 percent — higher than the central bank’s projection in September.

Elsewhere, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks rallied on speculation that China might ease coronavirus restrictions.

Investors will be watching inflation data Thursday after September’s core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high.

Corporate America will continue to report third-quarter earnings, with Walt Disney, DuPont de Nemours and Activision Blizzard among those slated to post results. More than 85 percent of S&P 500 firms have already reported.

The Treasury will sell $57 billion of 13-week bills and $45 billion of 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 4.216 percent and 4.632 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction $40 billion of three-year notes Tuesday, 17-week bills and 10-year notes Wednesday, and four- and eight-week bills, as well as 30-year bonds, on Thursday.

