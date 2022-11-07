Justice Department seizes $3.4 billion in stolen bitcoin

The Justice Department recovered nearly $3.4 billion worth of bitcoin that a Georgia real estate developer stole a decade ago from the dark web marketplace Silk Road, the department announced Monday.
“Thanks to state-of-the-art cryptocurrency tracing and good old-fashioned police work, law enforcement located and recovered this impressive cache of crime proceeds,” Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement. “This case shows that we won’t stop following the money, no matter how expertly hidden, even to a circuit board in the bottom of a popcorn tin.”
The action ranks as the department’s second-largest crypto seizure ever, according to the department.
