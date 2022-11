Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, said it is moving to acquire rival exchange FTX in a major shake-up of the digital asset industry.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter that the companies had signed a letter of intent to move ahead with the deal after FTX faced a liquidity crunch. He noted that Binance still needed to conduct due diligence and retained “the discretion to pull out from the deal at any time.”