Crypto chaos continues as Binance drops bid to buy rival FTX

In a startling about-face, Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency trading platform, said Wednesday it was walking away from a deal to buy rival exchange FTX, just a day after announcing it intended to acquire the company as it faced a surge of customer withdrawals. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Binance, in a statement, cited “mishandled customer funds” turned up by its review of FTX’s books and press reports that U.S. regulatory agencies would be investigating FTX as its reasons for abandoning the deal.

A spokesman for FTX declined to comment. FTX’s 30-year-old chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried emerged during this election cycle as the country’s second-largest Democratic donor and a major force lobbying on Capitol Hill for crypto regulation.

The dissolution of the deal leaves the future of one of the largest crypto trading platforms in question and raises questions about the finances of its customers. It also heralds continued turmoil for the industry, already reeling from the crisis seizing the once-stalwart FTX.

On Wednesday, the two largest cryptocurrencies — bitcoin and ethereum — dropped 14 percent and 16 percent, respectively, deepening a decline that began on Tuesday after FTX announced that it was unable to meet a spike in withdrawal requests and sought the Binance deal as a lifeline.

“In the beginning, our hope was to be able to support FTX’s customers to provide liquidity, but the issues are beyond our control or ability to help,” Binance said in its statement Wednesday.

Experts said the whiplash of the past 24 hours — a bailout followed by a pullout — significantly lowers the chance another suitor would step in. “I think it’s fairly damaging and makes a deal a lot less likely,” said Joe Castelluccio, a partner and mergers-and-acquisitions expert at New York law firm Mayer Brown who specializes in digital assets. “The avenues are suddenly a lot fewer for FTX to get through this without liquidation.”

