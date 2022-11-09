In Dutchman’s Creek, ‘you get more home for your money’

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

"People genuinely care about each other in this neighborhood," said Alissa Biechlin, president of the Dutchman's Creek homeowners association. "If somebody's sick, had a surgery or had something unexpected happen, people will bring meals or help you run your kids somewhere. Everyone is willing to give a helping hand at any time."

At the base of Short Hill Mountain in northwest Loudoun County, Dutchman’s Creek is an enclave of 81 single-family homes built by Greentree Homes from 2004 to 2020.

After buying a lot, homeowners were able to customize the basic floor plan. Biechlin added a powder room. She, like other residents, also expanded the floor plan.

Most homes are on lots between half an acre to one acre, while others are on lots between two to six acres. There are also eight conservancy lots of 10 or more acres. Designated open spaces are woven throughout the neighborhood to enhance its natural feel.

Stone entrances, black-board fencing and wildlife, including deer, wild turkeys and horses owned by residents, can be seen throughout Dutchman’s Creek’s expansive countryside.

“You get more home for your money,” said Biechlin, whose family moved in almost five years ago. The houses, which include ranch-style and two-story homes, have three to five bedrooms and plenty of windows and porches for “stunning” views as the sun rises and sets, Biechlin said.

Warren Breaux, HOA secretary and a resident for more than 10 years, describes Dutchman’s Creek and Lovettsville as “our little slice of Mayberry,” reminiscent of the community made famous on “The Andy Griffith Show.”

“Of all the places I’ve lived, this is the one that’s a true neighborhood, where you know all of the neighbors,” Breaux said. “If something happens, they are stopping by to say, ‘Hi, what can I do for you?’ ”

Breaux is one of the few retirees in the neighborhood, alongside a mix of families with young children or teenagers and older couples.

Lovettsville doesn’t have a stoplight, Breaux said. Instead, to slow traffic on the Berlin Turnpike, the Town Square, affectionately known as the “Squirkle” for its cross between a town square and a traffic circle, was developed.

Still, Breaux said, it’s not too rural. The streets are paved, residents of Dutchman’s Creek have regular trash collection and there are neighborhood activities.

Residents gather for drinks around a firepit. There are barbecues with cornhole and New Year’s Eve dinner parties. Breaux and his wife said they’re bringing back their Christmas party this year.

Lovettsville also has its share of events, such as Oktoberfest. It brings in thousands of visitors annually and honors the town’s roots dating back to 1732, when it was founded by Pennsylvania Germans, who first called it “The German Settlement.” Breaux, a dog lover, said they even have wiener dog races at Oktoberfest.

Dutchman’s Creek is about two miles from the Lovettsville Community Center. Biechlin said her kids used to participate in a lantern-making workshop there before embarking on a parade to the Squirkle for a Christmas tree-lighting as part of the annual Wintertainment festival.

The new approximately 90-acre Lovettsville Community Park, which features an equestrian facility, off-leash dog area, amphitheater, fishing pond and more, is also about two miles away.

The homeowners association fee is $675 annually, which goes toward maintaining the neighborhood’s open spaces, said Christie Moore, HOA treasurer.

Moore moved to Dutchman’s Creek in 2017 from Charles Town, W.Va. With her children now grown, she wanted to lessen her commute to Chantilly, she said. She and her husband stumbled upon Dutchman’s Creek by accident and quickly “fell in love with Lovettsville,” Moore said.

The closest grocery store, Weis Markets, is in Brunswick, Md., about six miles away. However, residents said they are looking forward to the Lovettsville Cooperative Market co-op, which is being built and will be a full-service grocery store that will work with local farmers and producers.

The numerous wineries and breweries in the area, such as Hiddencroft Vineyards, Creek’s Edge Winery and Flying Ace Farm, are another perk, Moore said.

“It’s just a fun community to be in,” Moore said. “If someone is walking by your house, they are waving at you.”

Living there: Dutchman’s Creek is off Irish Corner Road. It’s about 15 miles to Leesburg, Va.; 17 miles to Charles Town, W.Va.; 20 miles to Frederick, Md.; and 30 miles to Dulles International Airport.

According to Jill Depee, a resident for almost 10 years and a real estate agent with Pearson Smith Realty, one home is on the market. It is a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house on less than an acre for $749,900. In the past year, two homes have sold: a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house for $1 million and a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house for $1.3 million. Both houses were on conservancy lots of 10 or more acres.

Schools: Lovettsville Elementary, Harmony Middle, Woodgrove High.

Transit: The MARC train station in Brunswick, Md., is about four miles away, across the Potomac River. The Brunswick Jefferson Shuttle, which serves the Frederick MARC train station, has a bus stop about four miles away, at the ​​Brunswick Senior Center.

