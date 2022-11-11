Stocks soar after inflation data comes in cooler than expected

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. equities rallied on the week as a smaller-than-expected increase in inflation fueled bets that the Federal Reserve will soon dial back its aggressive monetary tightening. The S&P 500 index jumped 5.9 percent in the five-day period for its best week since late June and closed Friday at 3,993. The Nasdaq composite index surged 8.1 percent on the week, and the Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.1 percent.

Consumer price index data for October rose 7.7 percent from a year earlier, the smallest annual bump since the start of the year and well below the 7.9 percent economists had projected. Core prices, which are regarded as a better underlying indicator of inflation, pulled back from a 40-year high with a 6.3 percent advance. The data strengthened wagers on a 50-basis-point Fed hike in December and on Thursday spurred the largest one-day stock rally in over two years.

“Markets across the board are euphoric following the cooler CPI release,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. “But the report, while indicating that inflation is moving in the right direction, does not suggest that inflation has been rooted out of the broader economy.”

Friday’s University of Michigan survey revealed that consumers’ short- and long-term expectations increased in early November. Afterward, Boston Fed President Susan M. Collins said the central bank has more work to do to tame inflation but that “the risk of over-tightening has increased.”

The prospect of slower Fed tightening sent yields for the 10-year Treasury tumbling the most since early March on a weekly basis. Bloomberg’s gauge of U.S. dollar strength plunged the most in 13 years.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire filed for bankruptcy Friday, marking the downfall of one of crypto’s wealthiest and most influential moguls. The turmoil began when CoinDesk revealed that Bankman-Fried’s trading house, Alameda Research, held a lot of FTT, the utility token issued by his exchange, FTX.com. Binance chief executive Zhao Changpeng then tweeted that his exchange would be liquidating its holdings of FTT, which prompted a broad sell-off of all cryptocurrencies.

Earnings season is nearing its end, with Target, Walmart, Macy’s and TJX, the parent of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, reporting this week. Retail sales data due Wednesday are forecast to show a 1 percent growth in consumer spending in October, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 4.221 percent and 4.557 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It also will auction four- and eight-week bills, as well as 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, on Thursday.

