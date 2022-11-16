Towns at Market Commons offering 90 townhouses in Frederick, Md. Townhouses at the Towns at Market Commons in Frederick, Md., have 2,008 to 2,382 square feet of living space and two-car garages. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Address: 2575 Grangemill Lane, Frederick, Md.

Builder: K. Hovnanian

Type of home: Townhouse

Availability: 90

Prices: $375,000 to $925,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2 to 4

Square-footage: 2,008 to 2,382

Homeowners association fees: $140 a month

Property website: https://www.khov.com/find-new-homes/maryland/frederick/21701/k-hovnanian-homes/towns-at-market-commons

Sales: 301-683-5737 Features At the Towns at Market Commons, K. Hovnanian Homes is building 90 Kempton I townhouses with attached two-car garages. Units come standard with three floors and three bedrooms. Available upgrades include a loft with a rooftop terrace on an optional fourth floor and a bedroom suite on the first floor. The community is near shopping, parks and restaurants in Frederick, Md.

Outside, the townhouses have some brick on the front, vinyl siding and 30-year roof shingles. Inside, the units have vinyl plank flooring in some areas. Most bedrooms, stairs and lofts are carpeted. Oak staircases are an available upgrade.

First, second and third floors have nine-foot ceilings. Bathrooms and kitchens have Moen fixtures. Full bathroom tub/shower surrounds are 6-by-6-inch tile; flours are 12-by-12-inch tile. Appliances throughout are by GE, cabinets by Masterbrand and counters by Virginia Marble and Granite.

The model home has a great room, a gourmet kitchen, a dining area and a powder room on the second floor (the main level). The unit’s stairs are oak. A recreation room with powder room is standard for the first floor. But the model home has an optional full bathroom and a home office. A bedroom suite is another option.

On the third floor, the model home has an owner’s bedroom suite with a bathroom, a walk-in closet and large windows. Two additional bedrooms are on the third floor, as well as a hall bathroom and a laundry closet. On the fourth floor, an optional loft opens to a rooftop terrace. The loft has a wet bar with a granite counter and an under-counter refrigerator.

Kitchen The model unit has a gourmet kitchen between the dining area and the great room. The kitchen has a three-door refrigerator, a dishwasher, a cooktop and a wall oven with microwave. The kitchen island has a Moen faucet, a quartz counter and tawny Trenton Birch cabinetry. The kitchen’s other cabinets are white, and the tile backsplash is gray. There is a walk-in pantry near the dining area.

Bathrooms The model unit has four bathrooms, including the optional full bathroom with shower on the first floor. A powder room is standard on the first floor. The second floor has a powder room with a pedestal sink. The third floor has a hall bathroom with Moen fixtures and a single vanity with a marble countertop. The owner’s suite bathroom, also on the third floor, has Moen fixtures and a double vanity with white cabinets and a quartz countertop. The shower surround and floor tile are ceramic by Linden Point.

Community amenities

Tot lot and dog park.

Nearby shops

Retail businesses abound at Clemson Corner and along Shorebird Street.

Nearby restaurants

Restaurants and other food establishments include Black Hog BBQ, Distilled, Buffalo Wild Wings, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A.

Nearby parks Many small community parks are nearby, including Amber Meadows and Staley Park. Riverside Park has athletic fields, trails and a boat ramp on the Monocacy River. Gambrill State Park is less than a 20-minute drive.

Schools

Elementary: Walkersville

Middle: Walkersville

High: Walkersville

Transit

Fredrick’s MARC commuter rail station is 3.3 miles away. Route 15 is less than a mile. The interchange of I-270 and I-70 is in Frederick.

What sets it apart At the Towns at Market Commons, urban meets rural, according to Cynthia Herberg, marketing manager of the Mid-Atlantic Division of K. Hovnanian Homes. The Frederick arts and entertainment district is less than four miles away, and the MARC train station and I-70 and I-270 are handy for commuters traveling to employment hubs in Montgomery County, Washington and Baltimore.

