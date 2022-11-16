FTX investors sue Sam Bankman-Fried and celebrity endorsers

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Investors have filed a lawsuit against disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and a slew of his company’s celebrity endorsers. The proposed class action alleges they promoted unregistered securities and accuses them of violating Florida’s Securities and Investor Protection Act and the Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Stephen Curry and Larry David, among others, are all named in the lawsuit filed late Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Miami. All have appeared in commercials for the cryptocurrency exchange.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last week after failing to raise cash to solve liquidity issues, leaving scores of investors in the lurch.

The suit was filed in Florida, where FTX has offices. The company is based in the Bahamas.

David Boies, who represented Al Gore in Bush v. Gore, is among the proposed lawyers for the plaintiffs. Boies also previously represented Theranos in the fallen company’s legal challenges.

Adam Moskowitz, another proposed counsel for the plaintiffs, said in the filing that he could not remember a time when “so many powerful and influential celebrities promoting as strongly and as persuasively as these people who are role models and are so well-respected by everyone.

“And they use their social media, which has never been as powerful as it is today, and they targeted the regular consumer,” he said.

