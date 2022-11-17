Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift ticket sales set for Friday after chaotic early rollout

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ticketmaster announced Thursday afternoon that it was halting public ticket sales of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour on Friday due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory” to meet demand. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A mad rush this week for tickets to Swift’s tour crashed parts of Ticketmaster’s website and left fans waiting for hours to buy tickets. It has sparked bipartisan outrage from some Democrats and Republicans who have questioned whether Ticketmaster has handled the rollout appropriately.

The chaotic weeks has even sparked calls to break up the large ticketing company, which some critics have accused of having a monopoly in online ticket sales. The company has cited extraordinary demand for Swift’s tour and tried to pace the rollout of sales.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti (R) said Wednesday that his office has received complaints from people who tried purchasing tickets through Ticketmaster, and said he would look into whether the website violated consumers’ rights and antitrust regulations.

Advertisement

In a lengthy post published Thursday, Ticketmaster explained that “this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests” — four-times its previous web traffic peak.

More than 2 million tickets for the tour were sold on Tuesday — the most tickets sold for an artist in one day, the company said. Despite the widespread reports of problems from concert-going hopefuls, the Ticketmaster claimed that only 15 percent of customer “interactions across the site experienced issues,” which it said was “too many.”

Following the October release of her 10th album “Midnights," Swift broke other records. She was the first artist to grab all of the top 10 slots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all with songs from her new album. During the album’s release, fans flooded Spotify and crashed the site to listen to it. “Midnights” became the most-streamed album in 24 hours on Spotify, with 184.6 million streams, according to Guinness World Records.

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated

GiftOutline Gift Article