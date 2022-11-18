Stocks slip as aggressive Fed speak squashes inflation optimism

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

U.S. equities slumped on the week after Federal Reserve policymakers firmly repeated the central bank’s higher-for-longer messaging on interest rates. The S&P 500 index dropped 0.7 percent in the five-day period and closed Friday at 3,965. The Nasdaq fell 1.6 percent on the week, while the Dow Jones industrial average was flat.

Retail sales data for October showed the biggest increase in eight months, with nine of 13 categories showing gains. Purchases jumped 1.3 percent last month after stagnating in September, showing consumer demand for goods was holding up despite decades-high inflation.

Yet retailers countered that they saw evidence that shoppers were pulling back. Target CEO Brian Cornell warned that customers were increasingly hit “by inflation, rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.” Meanwhile, Walmart surged the most in over two years after reporting that wealthy shoppers turned bargain hunters helped drive strong third-quarter results.

To battle price pressures, a series of Federal Reserve speakers spoke of the need to continue to raise interest rates despite some signs that inflation is starting to wane. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard urged policymakers to lift rates to at least 5 percent to 5.25 percent. Minneapolis Fed Chief Neel Kashkari said it’s an “open question” how far the central bank has to go to bring demand back into balance.

“There’s finally been some good news on the inflation front and we’ve had some massive rally days on that. And then you have the Fed come out basically saying, ‘Hey, not so fast,’” David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Private Wealth US, said in an interview. “It’s that constant tug-of-war between the market wanting to get bullish, wanting to see light at the end of the tunnel, and the Fed coming out and trying to knock that down.”

Sales of previously owned homes fell for a record ninth straight month in October in a sign that Fed tightening is taking hold in parts of the economy. U.S. household debt climbed at the fastest annual pace since 2008 in the third quarter, with credit card balances surging.

The Fed releases minutes of its November policy meeting Wednesday. Markets will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and will close early Friday.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 4.350 percent and 4.689 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. About $42 billion of two-year notes and $43 billion of five-year notes will be offered the same day. The government will auction four-, eight- and 17-week bills Wednesday.

