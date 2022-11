Ticketmaster may be a favorite ‘punching bag,’ but the pop star might also share some blame, experts say

The fiasco sparked bipartisan outrage from some Democrats and Republicans who have questioned whether Ticketmaster handled the Swift ticket rollout appropriately. It also resurrected criticism that Ticketmaster holds outsize power in the ticketing and live events industry.

Ticketmaster halted Friday’s public ticket sales of Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour after a chaotic rollout of presale tickets that left fans waiting for hours on the ticketing site, with many walking away frustrated and empty-handed.

But questions remain about who actually got tickets, who is to blame and whether the renewed attention on Ticketmaster will lead to changes.