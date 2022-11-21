Rail union rejects contract as strike threatens U.S. economy before holidays

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the largest railroad unions voted to reject a contract brokered by the White House, bringing the country once again closer to a rail strike that could paralyze much of the economy ahead of the holidays, union officials announced on Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The union representing rail conductors, SMART Transportation Division, voted the deal down. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, announced on Monday that they had voted to ratify the deal. These unions represent 57,000 workers and are the largest and most politically powerful of the bunch.

The main sticking points are over attendance and sick leave policies that have angered conductors and engineers, in particular, on the major freight railroads.

A national rail strike could threaten the nation’s coal shipments, its supply of drinking water, and shut down passenger rail. The U.S. economy could lose $2 billion a day if railroad workers strike, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Already workers at seven of 12 unions have voted to approve their contracts. But in recent weeks, three unions rejected their contracts and are back in contract negotiations.

Unless Congress intervenes, or the unions and carriers reach a new agreement, workers would be allowed to strike and companies would be able to impose a lockout right after midnight Dec. 5.

If any of the unions have not approved the new deal by the deadline to strike, all of the unions would likely move in solidarity, cross provoking an industry-wide work stoppage.

Under the Railway Labor Act of 1926, Congress can intervene in the case of a railway strike to impose a contract on the railroads to block or stop a rail strike.

