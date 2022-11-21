What’s open and when on Thanksgiving and Black Friday:

Holiday sales may have kicked off early this year, but don’t plan on doing as much in-person bargain hunting on Thanksgiving as years past: Many major retailers will shut their brick-and-mortar stores on Thursday.

This is a make-or-break time of year for retailers, which are dangling as many discounts as they can muster. Though consumers have been exceptionally resilient in light of stubbornly high inflation, experts warn they are growing weary, a sign that holiday sales could be more subdued this year. Plus, shoppers are becoming savvier: They are hunting for deals, comparing prices, trading down and thinning out their gifts list.