This is a make-or-break time of year for retailers, which are dangling as many discounts as they can muster. Though consumers have been exceptionally resilient in light of stubbornly high inflation, experts warn they are growing weary, a sign that holiday sales could be more subdued this year. Plus, shoppers are becoming savvier: They are hunting for deals, comparing prices, trading down and thinning out their gifts list.
What’s open and when on Thanksgiving and Black Friday:
Stores closed on Thanksgiving
Grocery and goods
- Aldi
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Target
- Trader Joe’s
- Walmart
Department stores
- Nordstrom
- Kohl’s
- Bloomingdale’s
- Dillard’s
- Macy’s
- JCPenney
- Marshalls
- Neiman Marcus
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- TJ Maxx
Specialty retailers
- Apple Store
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- The Home Depot
- Ikea
- Lowe’s
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Sephora
- Ulta
Stores open on Thanksgiving
Several national and regional grocery chains, dollar stores and pharmacies open are operating on adjusted hours Thursday and closing early.
- Acme
- CVS
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar
- Giant
- Kroger
- Meijer
- Safeway
- Sprouts
- Walgreens
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods
Black Friday hours
Many chains are opening their doors earlier than usual on Black Friday. Hours may vary based on location, so be sure to check before heading out.
5 a.m.: Best Buy, Kohl’s, JCPenney
6 a.m.: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, Ulta, Macy’s
7 a.m.: Target, Marshalls, TJ Maxx
8 a.m.: Apple Store
9 a.m.: Nordstrom, Sephora, Costco