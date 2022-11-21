Business

What’s open and when on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Most large department stores and specialty retailers are closed for the holiday, but there are still shopping options.

By
November 21, 2022 at 6:03 p.m. EST
Walmart in Washington, D.C. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
Holiday sales may have kicked off early this year, but don’t plan on doing as much in-person bargain hunting on Thanksgiving as years past: Many major retailers will shut their brick-and-mortar stores on Thursday.

That’s in line with a years-long trend to reserve those epic Black Friday doorbuster sales for the actual day, instead of interrupting Americans’ turkey dinners.

This is a make-or-break time of year for retailers, which are dangling as many discounts as they can muster. Though consumers have been exceptionally resilient in light of stubbornly high inflation, experts warn they are growing weary, a sign that holiday sales could be more subdued this year. Plus, shoppers are becoming savvier: They are hunting for deals, comparing prices, trading down and thinning out their gifts list.

What’s open and when on Thanksgiving and Black Friday:

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Grocery and goods

  • Aldi
  • BJ’s Wholesale Club
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam’s Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe’s
  • Walmart

Department stores

  • Nordstrom
  • Kohl’s
  • Bloomingdale’s
  • Dillard’s
  • Macy’s
  • JCPenney
  • Marshalls
  • Neiman Marcus
  • Saks Fifth Avenue
  • TJ Maxx

Specialty retailers

  • Apple Store
  • Bed Bath & Beyond
  • Best Buy
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
  • The Home Depot
  • Ikea
  • Lowe’s
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Sephora
  • Ulta

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Several national and regional grocery chains, dollar stores and pharmacies open are operating on adjusted hours Thursday and closing early.

  • Acme
  • CVS
  • Dollar General
  • Dollar Tree
  • Family Dollar
  • Giant
  • Kroger
  • Meijer
  • Safeway
  • Sprouts
  • Walgreens
  • Wegmans
  • Whole Foods

Black Friday hours

Many chains are opening their doors earlier than usual on Black Friday. Hours may vary based on location, so be sure to check before heading out.

5 a.m.: Best Buy, Kohl’s, JCPenney

6 a.m.: Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lowe’s, Ulta, Macy’s

7 a.m.: Target, Marshalls, TJ Maxx

8 a.m.: Apple Store

9 a.m.: Nordstrom, Sephora, Costco

