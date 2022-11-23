Economy

Here’s why Congress can obtain Trump’s tax returns

A 1924 law allows certain congressional committees to gain access to private tax information, including those of the former president

Updated November 23, 2022 at 2:28 p.m. EST|Published November 23, 2022 at 2:04 p.m. EST
Former president Donald Trump approaches the podium earlier this month to announce a presidential run in 2024. The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for a congressional committee to examine Donald Trump’s tax returns. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Without comment or recorded dissent, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ended former president Donald Trump’s years-long fight to shield his tax records from House Democrats, paving the way for a congressional panel to review six years’ of federal returns and raising the possibility some of that information could become public.

The decision draws down a nearly four-year battle by the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain his personal and business records. Trump has insisted the exercise is politically motivated and that Congress lacked the authority to request the documents. But since leaving office, however, Trump has been dealt repeated losses in his bid to keep the records private.

But time is running out for the Democrats who run the committee; they will cede control to Republicans in January because of the recent midterm elections.

Here’s what you need to know about Congress’s power to get tax returns, what led to the Supreme Court’s decision and what comes next:

