Here’s why Congress can obtain Trump’s tax returns

Without comment or recorded dissent, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ended former president Donald Trump’s years-long fight to shield his tax records from House Democrats, paving the way for a congressional panel to review six years’ of federal returns and raising the possibility some of that information could become public.

The decision draws down a nearly four-year battle by the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain his personal and business records. Trump has insisted the exercise is politically motivated and that Congress lacked the authority to request the documents. But since leaving office, however, Trump has been dealt repeated losses in his bid to keep the records private.