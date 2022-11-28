Crypto bank BlockFi, its fate entwined with FTX, files for bankruptcy

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the crypto bank BlockFi was in trouble last summer, it found one would-be savior willing to help: Sam Bankman-Fried, the young FTX chief executive. FTX would help Blockfi to “navigate the market from a position of strength,” Bankman-Fried said in June, before announcing his company would lend BlockFi up to $400 million.

Now Blockfi has been made weak. And Bankman-Fried is the reason.

The once-hot lender on Monday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

“With the collapse of FTX, the BlockFi management team and board of directors immediately took action to protect clients and the Company,” Mark Renzi of Berkeley Research Group, which is advising the company, said in a statement. “From inception, BlockFi has worked to positively shape the cryptocurrency industry and advance the sector. BlockFi looks forward to a transparent process that achieves the best outcome for all clients and other stakeholders.”

Advertisement

At least 100,000 creditors are owed money by BlockFi, which listed liabilities and assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the bankruptcy filing. The company has said in the past that it had 450,000 retail clients, but that number has not been vetted by outside sources.

The company filed in United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, where it is based. The firm has an international subsidiary in Bermuda as well, which on Monday also filed for bankruptcy there.

The news represents the latest crypto collapse in a year filled with them, dating back to fellow lender Celsius Network, coin project Terraform Labs, and hedge fund 3AC earlier this year. And it extends the shadow cast by FTX, whose own bankruptcy filing is expected to continue darkening the crypto industry.

Advertisement

The fates of BlockFi and FTX had been tied together at least since June, when a cratering of cryptocurrency values led BlockFi — whose services include taking customer deposits, issuing loans and offering a credit card — to seek help from FTX. But after FTX ran into liquidity issues earlier this month, BlockFi paused customer withdrawals, saying that it “was not able to operate business as usual” in light of the FTX troubles.

Shortly after, BlockFi said that it had “significant exposure to FTX and associated corporate entities,” including money owed it by Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda and assets on FTX.com that had been frozen. The five-year-old BlockFi also had been relying on money from the $400 million loan, which was set up as a credit facility and had not been fully drawn.

“While we will continue to work on recovering all obligations owed to BlockFi, we expect that the recovery of the obligations owed to us by FTX will be delayed as FTX works through the bankruptcy process,” it said.

Advertisement

BlockFi once flew high. The company raised what some estimates pegged as nearly $1 billion from backers that included Peter Thiel, hedge fund Morgan Creek Capital and the Winklevoss twins. Its employee ranks had swelled to 850 — nearly triple the number of FTX — and it had ambitiously expanded to Asia. By offering high yields up to as high as 10 percent, the company attracted a devoted depositor base.

But plunging values in the spring after the collapse of Terraform Labs put BlockFi in a cash crunch, leading to the FTX loan. FTX agreed to provide a credit facility of up to $400 million and in return secured the right to one day buy BlockFi at a price no higher than $240 million.

At the time, BlockFi chief executive Zac Prince said that the move would provide the kind of long-term security customers could rely on. “Today’s landmark announcement reinforces the commitment that BlockFi has to serving its clients and ensuring their funds are safeguarded,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article