As rail strike deadline nears, Biden to call on Congress to intervene

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With less than two weeks until a railroad strike deadline, President Biden plans to call on Congress to take action to avert a shutdown of the country’s freight railroads, according to an official briefed on his plans. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that were not yet public. The White House declined to comment.

A rail strike could threaten the nation’s water supply, halt passenger rail travel and trigger major disruptions to the U.S. supply chain during the height of the holiday season, potentially worsening inflation. Already, some tech companies have begun rerouting cargo shipments from railroads to trucks in preparation for a potential shutdown, according to CNBC.

Union officials have said it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the unions and major rail freight carriers would reach a deal over lingering issues before a Dec. 9 strike deadline, renewing pressure on Congress and the White House to intervene.

Advertisement

Four out of 12 unions that represent the majority of U.S. freight railroad workers have voted down tentative agreements, brokered by the White House, citing frustration over lack of paid sick time and punitive attendance policies. Railroad workers do not receive paid sick days and are punished for taking time off. Carriers have said that their attendance policies are necessary to keep the rail lines staffed, and that they allow workers to take time off when needed, by using paid vacation time.

All 12 unions need to vote individually to ratify their contracts. If one union moves to strike, all of the unions — which represent more than 115,000 rail workers — would probably move in solidarity, triggering an industry-wide work stoppage.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats signaled that they were waiting for guidance from the White House, although in recent days, party leaders privately have discussed legislative contingency plans. On Sunday, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) signaled it was a priority for the party, telling members in a letter that leadership is “aware of the ongoing freight rail negotiations and ought to continue to monitor their progress in the days ahead.”

Advertisement

It remains unclear what kind of action Congress would take, but it could impose a version of an agreement recommended by a Biden-appointed board earlier this year that was rejected by the unions. Some unions have been lobbying Congress in recent weeks to add paid sick days to the deal.

Congress could also extend a cooling-off period, allowing parties to continue negotiating until they reach an agreement, or force both sides to enter arbitration, where a third-party mediator gets involved.

The U.S. Chamber of Congress and some 400 business groups, representing a wide range of industries, from meatpackers to jewelers, sent a letter to Congress on Monday saying the looming rail strike is of “grave urgency.” They called for Congress to intervene before the strike deadline if a deal is not reached to “ensure continued rail service.”

Advertisement

“A stoppage of rail service for any duration would be extremely damaging to American families and our economy, costing $2 billion dollars per day,” the letter said.

Tony Caldwell, president of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees, one of the unions that voted down the agreement, said his members will not ratify a deal unless it includes more expansive sick leave benefits. The union is asking for four paid sick days. But in the latest negotiations last week, the rail carriers “stated that they were unwilling to negotiate over” sick days, Caldwell said.

The union represents some 23,000 rail workers who fix and maintain rail infrastructure, such as signals, tracks, ballast and rail cars. They say they’ve also been affected by severe understaffing but did not receive any additional paid days off or the ability to call out sick without punishment in their contract.

Advertisement

“During [the] pandemic, our members suffered the most. They worked in large gangs of 30 to 100 men and rode in buses and the cabs of machines together,” Caldwell said. “The pandemic spread through our membership like wildfire. We lost members to sickness and death. They aren’t happy with the deal because it didn’t address their main issue: sick leave.”

Meanwhile, the trade group representing the major railroads said they are pressing to find a way forward.

“We are on a finite timeline and the clock is ticking on this,” said Ian Jefferies, president and CEO of the Association of American Railroads. “We’re very focused on taking every step necessary to avoid a work stoppage.”

GiftOutline Gift Article