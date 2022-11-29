Averting a rail strike becomes top issue for Congress, White House

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Averting a rail strike has become the top issue for Congress, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowing to take up legislation to force a deal early Wednesday, despite some objections from unions that recently opposed a deal that lacked paid sick days. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight With a deadline looming by Dec. 9, President Biden called upon on Congress to immediately pass legislation to impose a union contract negotiated earlier this year to avert a strike.

“From a timing standpoint what we need to do right now is avoid the strike," said Pelosi (D-Ca.). “We will act tomorrow morning, Wednesday, send the bill over to the Senate — hopefully with the biggest, strongest bipartisan vote. It is a compromise and it is what we must do.”

While rail carriers and other industries praised the proposed deal, discontent and anger quickly surfaced from rank-and-file rail workers from four unions that voted down the deal. The four unions represent more than half of the unionized rail workers.

A national rail strike would threaten the nation’s coal shipments and supply of drinking water, while shutting down passenger rail and shipment of goods as the holiday season revs up. The U.S. economy could lose $2 billion a day if rail workers strike, according to the Association of American Railroads.

Democratic leaders have little wiggle room in the narrowly divided House and Senate if they hope to deliver on Biden’s request to avert a strike. In the Senate, particularly, Democrats would need to band together while still soliciting 10 GOP votes to act — and more might be necessary in the event of defections.

In public tweets and hallway interviews, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) blasted the deal, because it did not include sick leave. In recent days, he has pointed to the rail industry’s stock buybacks to make the case it can afford to provide additional benefits to workers.

Separately, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) aired early GOP concerns on Tuesday, tweeting that rail companies and workers should “go back” and “negotiate a deal.” If Congress does have to act, however, Rubio said he would not cast his vote in favor of a proposal that “doesn’t have the support of the rail workers.”

“It was critical that President Biden take the leadership role he did yesterday calling on Congress to act,” said Ian Jefferies, president and chief executive of the Association of American Railroads on a press call Tuesday morning. “We recognize that we are in a finite time table with an increasingly shorter timeline.”

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, a union representing some 23,000 rail workers, meanwhile, blasted Biden’s call for action saying it denied railroad workers both “their right to strike,” and the “benefits they would likely obtain” if they were not denied that right.

“It will worsen supply chain issues and further sicken, infuriate, and disenfranchise Railroad Workers as they continue shouldering the burdens of the railroads’ mismanagement,” the union said in a statement.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats and Republicans alike raised early concerns about a legislative intervention. Even as both sides looked to avert a rail strike, top lawmakers from the two parties expressed early concerns with the contours of such a deal.

Union members had hoped to get paid sick days and adjustments to an attendance policy that punishes them for taking time off to address emergencies. After Biden’s announcement, many rail workers said that Biden who has promised to be the “most pro-union” president had let them down, by urging Congress to push a deal they had rejected.

Rail workers currently do not receive any paid sick days. Rail carriers have said that their employees can take time off when they’re sick by using paid vacation days.

“I feel that I put my heart out to get Biden elected in 2020 [based on his promise to be pro-labor], and now he’s undermining us by not helping us with sick time,” said Andy Quisenberry, a 17-year track foreman in Bowling Green, Kentucky who voted down the deal. “The sick time is pennies on the dollar and we got corporations making billions of dollar in profits that we helped them make. It’s a small token to the employees.”

