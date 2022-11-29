Shoppers broke records this holiday weekend, but inflation took its toll

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shoppers spent big over the five-day holiday shopping weekend, breaking records and marking the most money spent on the year’s premier online shopping day. Cyber Monday sales hit $11.3 billion, a 5.3 percent jump from last year, according to Adobe Analytics, while Black Friday online sales ticked up 2.3 percent to $9.12 billion. The figures are not adjusted for inflation, which has been hovering at decades-high levels, experts note. That suggests consumers could be spending more for less.

“If inflation is up 8 percent and sales are up 5 percent or so, people are definitely buying less, there’s no question about that,” said Forrester analyst Sucharita Kodali. She cautioned that without in-person sales numbers, it’s hard to say see a full picture.

But there’s some bright news for retailers — it seems more people are opening their wallets and searching for deals before peak gift-giving season hits.

A record 196.7 million people shopped over the weekend, according to the National Retail Federation. That “shattered expectations by more than 30 million,” according to the trade group’s president and chief executive Matthew Shay.

“Black Friday is a very big day and this continues to be a very important bellwether for the consumer psyche as well as the strength of our economy,” Shay said during a media call Tuesday, adding that the numbers reflect a promising enthusiasm from shoppers.

E-commerce platform Shopify reported that sales from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday broke records — 52 million consumers globally spent $7.5 billion on Shopify merchants, a 19 percent increase over last year.

Part of this could be because smaller merchants have been gaining share altogether by utilizing the internet, Kodali said.

The highest performing shopping categories were clothing, toys, gift cards, electronics and media — including books and video games, according to Phil Rist, the executive vice president of strategy at Prosper Insights and Analytic.

The NRF reported that 130 million people shopped online over the weekend, a modest growth from last year’s 128 million. A record 59 percent shopped on their phone, Rist said, up from half last year.

“It was very obvious this year that there was an enormous resurgence of in-store shopping,” Shay said.

But foot traffic data from the analytics firm Placer.ai found that visits to indoor shopping malls were down 2.3 percent compared to last year, while outlet malls saw a 3.9 percent decrease and open-air lifestyle centers were down .5 percent.

Still, it’s unlikely retailers will see the same boost as the last two seasons — inflation is weighing heavily on family’s budgets, a tumultuous stock market has put some people’s savings in question and there’s not the same rush to spend on shopping as there was during the height of the pandemic.

In 2020 and 2021, there was “pent-up demand” to make purchases after months of shelter-in-place lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Kodali said. Now, as things have returned to a more normal routine for many, people are likely spending their money in other ways, she said, including on travel, eating at restaurants and visiting family.

Supply chain snarl-ups continue to be an issue for retailers and shoppers. The pandemic caused major shipping backups for months, and now the looming threat of a rail strike are once again sparking fears that freight train stoppages could “have a ripple effect across the economy,” Shay said.

Retailers have been preparing for a possible strike since September, when a strike was narrowly averted. But a complete shut down would strain the rest of the supply chain.

“Any slowdown, stoppage and delay … will put pressure on the other distribution centers, which are already trying to recover from the pandemic,” Shay said.

