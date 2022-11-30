Business

What you need to know about the threat of a rail strike and Congress

A strike could start as soon as Dec. 9 if not averted

By
, 
, 
and 
 
Updated November 30, 2022 at 1:26 p.m. EST|Published November 30, 2022 at 1:07 p.m. EST
Activists in support of unionized rail workers protest outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Tuesday in Washington. President Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation averting a railroad shutdown ahead of the Dec. 9 strike date. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to force a contract between rail workers and carriers, a controversial move that lawmakers are considering to avert a rail strike.

The bill passed the House, but it remains unclear whether the measure has sufficient support in the Senate.

A walkout would be a major economic disruption during the busy holiday season. But it is back on the table after several rail unions rejected a White House-brokered contract offer.

Freight railroad companies and their affiliated unions had been locked in a dispute over pay and working conditions for months, but the threat of a strike eased in September after President Biden announced a “tentative” deal had been reached. But now several rail unions have rejected their contracts in recent weeks, bringing the fear of a strike to the forefront.

Congressional leaders vow to avert rail strike

Biden called on Congress Monday to impose the tentative deal to avoid the strike. This plan already is facing pushback from some rail workers, who are pushing for a contract to include paid sick days.

“From a timing standpoint, what we need to do right now is avoid the strike,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday after meeting with Biden and congressional leaders.

A strike would affect not only commuters who rely on the railway to get to work but also the nation’s energy supply and drinking water.

Here’s what you need to know about the dispute.

As rail strike deadline nears, Biden calls on Congress to intervene

