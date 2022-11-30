What you need to know about the threat of a rail strike and Congress

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to force a contract between rail workers and carriers, a controversial move that lawmakers are considering to avert a rail strike.
Freight railroad companies and their affiliated unions had been locked in a dispute over pay and working conditions for months, but the threat of a strike eased in September after President Biden announced a “tentative” deal had been reached. But now several rail unions have rejected their contracts in recent weeks, bringing the fear of a strike to the forefront.
Biden called on Congress Monday to impose the tentative deal to avoid the strike. This plan already is facing pushback from some rail workers, who are pushing for a contract to include paid sick days.
“From a timing standpoint, what we need to do right now is avoid the strike,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday after meeting with Biden and congressional leaders.
A strike would affect not only commuters who rely on the railway to get to work but also the nation’s energy supply and drinking water.
