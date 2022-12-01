Lawmakers who benefited from FTX cash set to probe its collapse

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Congress is launching its official response to the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX on Thursday, as investors and investigators struggle to understand the shocking implosion three weeks ago of one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Senate Agriculture Committee is the first of three congressional panels to convene a hearing on the matter, with Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam set to testify. Behnam, a former Senate Agriculture Committee staffer, has been angling for jurisdiction over crypto markets, and in the months before FTX’s collapse, both the committee and the company had been pushing to hand it to him.

Sens. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.), the committee’s leaders, introduced a bill in August with input from Behnam’s office that would give the CFTC the authority to regulate crypto spot markets.

The measure was also FTX’s top legislative priority. Former chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried argued to colleagues that the industry would receive more favorable treatment from the CFTC than the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is much larger and has staked out a more aggressive posture toward crypto interests.

Stabenow and Boozman have continued to make the case for their bill — officially the Digital Commodities Consumer Protection Act — in the wake of the FTX bankruptcy. But the company’s collapse has remade the debate over crypto regulation. Other top policymakers are arguing for a tougher brand of federal oversight than what FTX was advocating, as the company has transformed from Washington darling to villain.

Bankman-Fried and one of his top deputies, former FTX Digital Markets CEO Ryan Salame, spread tens of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to lawmakers on the Senate Agriculture Committee for this year’s elections, part of a multimillion-dollar blitz that saw the two executives emerge among the top overall donors in the country.

Of the nine senators on the committee who benefited from FTX largesse, six said they are donating the funds to charity, according to their offices. They include Stabenow and Boozman, who each received $23,200; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who received $10,800; Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who received $5,800; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who received $5,700; and Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), who received $2,900.

Three did not respond to requests for comment. They include Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who is aligned with two campaign accounts, the Senate Leadership Fund and Team McConnell, that together collected $1.12 million from FTX sources in October, according to federal filings. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) collected $9,200 and $8,700, respectively.

Craig Holman, an ethics expert at Public Citizen, said the volume of FTX’s campaign giving was “absolutely breathtaking,” and that all the money should be disgorged by lawmakers focused on crafting crypto regulations. “Now that we know most of this money came through fraud and much through undisclosed avenues, these donations were meant to buy favors from Congress, not to reward admirable lawmakers,” he said.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

