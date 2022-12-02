U.S. added 263,000 jobs in November, a strong showing amid tech slowdown

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. labor market grew again in November, with employers adding 263,000 jobs, a surprisingly robust pace amid a slowdown in the tech industry. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, remained unchanged from 3.7 percent a month earlier, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The still-strong labor market continues to be one of the sturdiest pillars of an otherwise confounding economy. Americans are spending heavily, though they are saving less than they have in 15 years. Manufacturing activity contracted in November for the first time in more than two years. And although inflation is slowing, to 7.7 percent, it is still well over the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target.

“In many ways, the job market is the economy’s last stand,” said Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, who expects a shallow recession in 2023. “Just about every other indicator of economic strength is in negative or neutral territory. The one that’s stayed positive is the job market, but the question is: Is it starting to weaken? That’s what everybody is watching.”

The latest report reflects an incredibly resilient labor market, as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates in hopes of stifling demand enough to contain inflation. Policymakers are hoping to chip away at the number of new hires and job openings without setting off a rise in unemployment — and at least for now, economists say, that appears possible.

“We’re obviously in a moment of tremendous risk in the economy right now," said Adam Ozimek, chief economist at Economic Innovation Group, a nonpartisan business organization. "You can’t rule out a recession, but the economy seems to be rebalancing toward sustainable growth.”

Job growth, though still brisk by any measure, has slowed down from a lightening-fast pace earlier in the year. Employers added 284,000 jobs in October, which was revised up by 23,000 from previously reported figures.

The Fed remains concerned, though, that a persistently hot labor market could lead to rising wages, which could then worsen inflation. Wage growth, which had been moderating in recent months, picked up in October and November. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell this week stressed that as long as inflation remains too high, Americans’ wage increases will not translate to a higher standard of living.

“Right now people’s wages are being eaten up by inflation,” Powell said at an event at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday. “But if you want to have a sustainable, strong labor market, where real wages are going up right across the wage spectrum, especially for people at the lower end, you’ve got to have price stability. And until we restore that, we can’t get back to that place.”

Average hourly wages rose to $32.82 in November, a 5.1 percent increase from a year ago.

A separate government report earlier this week showed that there were 10.3 million job openings in October, down from 10.7 million a month earlier. Many of those declines were concentrated in state and local government and manufacturing.

“There is a disconnect between workers and jobs,” said Giacomo Santangelo, economist at Monster.com. “You can say there are openings for every unemployed person, but that doesn’t match up to reality. There’s huge demand in nursing, but if you lost your job at Twitter or Meta or Alphabet, you’re not going to be a nurse.”

That divide is becoming increasingly clear as some companies have announced sweeping layoffs, while many others struggle to find enough workers. Some of the country’s largest employers, including Walmart, Amazon and Google, have recently cut thousands of white-collar jobs. Tech firms have weathered a particularly sharp slow down with heavy job losses and hiring freezes, and media companies including CNN and Gannett newspapers announced layoffs this week. Meanwhile, employers in low-paying sectors such as education, health care and hospitality report widespread labor shortages. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Roxanne Pauni, who owns a child care center in Logan, Utah, says she’s hired at least 80 people in the last two years, though she’s currently down to 25. She’s raised hourly pay from $9 to $15, but still has trouble finding and keeping employees.

“You get a couple of good workers here and there, but some of them just last one or two paychecks,” she said. “It’s hard to compete when everybody else in the area is trying to hire, too.”

