Stocks hold on to gains in a week of mixed economic signals

U.S. equities managed to rise on the week after earlier encouraging economic data that had suggested inflation was easing was undercut Friday by data showing wages surging by the most in nearly a year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The S&P 500 index rose 1.1 percent in the five-day period and closed at 4,071. The Nasdaq added 2.1 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average, which has now recovered 20 percent from its September low to enter a new bull market, ended up 0.2 percent on the week.

On Wednesday, inflation-adjusted gross domestic product data came in at a revised 2.9 percent annualized rate, while gross domestic income rose 0.3 percent in the third quarter after falling 0.8 percent in the prior period. The data suggested growth that could be enough to slow inflation but not yet signaling a recession.

Later that day, in remarks at the Brookings Institution, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell signaled that the central bank would step down from its aggressive pace of tightening, comments that sent stocks sharply higher. Powell also offered guarded optimism that price pressures will slow, an outlook bolstered Thursday when a core consumer price index posted its second-smallest increase this year.

But Friday’s jobs data threw cold water on the notion that inflation pressures were ebbing. Employers added 263,000 jobs in November, well above the 200,000 median estimate in the Bloomberg survey of economists. While the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent, average hourly earnings rose twice as much as forecast after an upward revision to the prior month. The report lifted Treasury yields and equities fell.

“The number one issue for the Fed has been wage inflation,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak & Co. Friday’s “much higher than expected data on average hourly earnings shows that it is still a big problem.”

Manufacturing contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, as output weakened in the face of a third straight month of shrinking orders. But Boeing shares gained Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that United Airlines Holdings was nearing a deal to buy dozens of 787 Dreamliners.

A key measure of producer prices to be released Friday will offer one of the final pieces of data Fed officials will see before their Dec. 14 rate decision.

The Treasury will sell 13- and 26-week bills Monday. They yielded 4.356 percent and 4.685 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. It will auction 17-week bills Wednesday, and four- and eight-week bills Thursday.

