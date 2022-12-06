The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

PepsiCo plans to cut hundreds of corporate jobs: report

The snack and soda giant tells staff the layoffs are meant “to simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently."

By
December 6, 2022 at 9:37 a.m. EST
PepsiCo plans to eliminate hundreds of positions at its North American headquarters, according to news reports. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg)

PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of corporate jobs at its North American snacks and beverage divisions, according to a news report, making it the latest large employer to scale back its white-collar workforce.

It’s also a sign that big layoffs have extended beyond the tech and media sectors as companies brace for a tighter economic environment, according to the Wall Street Journal report, which cites people familiar with the matter and internal documents.

Some of the country’s largest employers, including Walmart, Amazon and Facebook, have recently slashed thousands of white-collar jobs. That’s on top of heavy job reductions in the media world, including CNN and Gannett newspapers. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

U.S. adds 263,000 jobs in November, complicating the fight against inflation

The PepsiCo cuts will occur within its beverage business based in Purchase, N.Y., as well as its snacks and packaged food business, headquartered both in Chicago and Plano, Texas, the report said.

A memo to staff explained that the layoffs were meant “to simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently,” the Journal reported.

PepsiCo, which makes snacks like Doritos and Lays in addition to soft drinks, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

