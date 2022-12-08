Ohio EV factory workers hold vote on unionizing

Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Autoworkers at a General Motors electric-vehicle plant in Ohio will cast the final votes Thursday in a union drive, seeking to become the first in a new wave of EV manufacturing facilities to organize. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The election, which is expected to produce an overwhelming vote to join the United Auto Workers, is significant for American carmakers and the powerful union. Manufacturers are sprinting toward an EV future, powered in part by historic clean-energy investments spearheaded by the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress.

But many of the new plants are slated for construction in states outside the industrial Midwest, the auto sector’s traditional geographic center. Instead of Michigan, Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin, the “Big Three” automakers — GM, Ford and Stellantis, previously known as Chrysler — have sent much of the work on EVs and their component batteries to the South. There, companies have eyed sweetheart tax incentives dangled by governors and lower labor costs that are attributable in part to weaker unions.

Those facilities also need fewer workers, because EVs generally need far fewer parts than are used in vehicles fitted with internal-combustion engines. That translates to 40 percent less labor, according to Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley.

Those factors have made Thursday’s election at the factory in Warren, Ohio, a test for the labor movement in the EV industry — and for its relationship with manufacturers. The factory, which is jointly owned by GM and LG Electronics, produces GM’s EV battery platform, Ultium Cells.

“If that plant is not a UAW plant, it is a symbol with a spotlight on it of the deterioration of the UAW’s grasp on autoworkers,” said Erik Gordon, a clinical assistant professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business. “If it is a UAW plant, it is a symbol of the UAW extending its power and relevance into EV battery plants, the future.”

GM chief executive Mary Barra said her company was “supportive” of the unionization drive.

“We have a very productive relationship with our labor force. We work together on safety, which is fundamental, and quality,” she told Bloomberg News last month. “Obviously, the employees are going to be voting, but we are supportive.”

An LG spokeswoman said the company would not comment on the election until after results have been announced, most likely Friday morning.

Ultium spokeswoman Brooke Waid said the company “respects workers’ freedom to choose union representation” and would comply with federal laws regulating the election. The company declined to recognize UAW representation voluntarily over the summer, triggering a formal vote.

The union needs a simple majority of voters for victory. The plant has roughly 900 workers.

